Lithuania Delivers Heavy Mortars To Ukraine As War With Russia Continues

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas stated that Vilnius has handed over massive mortars to war-torn Ukraine. The minister further stated that the total cost of all military support to Kyiv is in the tens of millions of euros, Interfax reported. While speaking to BNS, Anusauskas asserted, “We gave Ukraine help in form of heavy mortars, I won't name a number, but we definitely donated more than one".

Anusauskas went on to say that Ukraine has already received not just the Stinger man-portable air-defence system, but also additional air defence systems, anti-tank weaponry, ammo, grenades, machine guns, communications equipment, and so on. The Lithuanian minister added that it is difficult to specify everything. “A month ago, I calculated that there were 35 positions in various types," Arvydas Anusauskas was quoted by Interfax as saying.

Lithuanian president provides 'strong message of political support' to Ukraine

In addition to this, earlier in the month, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda travelled to Kyiv to provide a "strong message of political support." Taking to Twitter, President Nausėda shared a photo of him at a train station with key Lithuanian government officials. He also stated that his nation will continue to support Ukraine's battle for sovereignty and independence.

Furthermore, in the month of March, Lithuanian President Nausėda in a statement had expressed his solidarity with Ukraine, noting that he had discussed the issue with the United States. The Lithuanian President informed US State Secretary Antony Blinken that the Putin administration's "reckless aggression against Ukraine once again proved that it is a long-term threat to European security, the security of our alliance”.

According to media reports, President Gitanas Nausėda has even highlighted the urgent necessity to shift from deterrence to true defence. “I must say that strengthening deterrence is no longer enough. We need forward defence here in place because otherwise, it will be too late, Secretary,” he asserted. He also claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not back down in Ukraine until he is stopped. He believed that it is their common responsibility and commitment to assist Ukrainians in whatever way possible.

Lithuania seeks sanctions on Russia's oil and energy industries

Apart from this, the Foreign Minister of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis has urged European Union peers to put sanctions on Russia's oil and energy industries. On March 21, he made the statements while speaking at the Foreign Affairs Council on the fifth round of sanctions against Russia.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landbergis stated that they need to broaden the individual and sanctions-based penalties. He stressed the importance of placing sanctions on Russia's oil and energy industries as soon as possible. According to a statement provided by Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Landbergis stated that unless Europe stops buying Russian oil and gas, they will continue to contribute to funding Russia's military attack against Ukraine.

