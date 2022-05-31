Lithuania Pledges To Send Anti-drones & Thermal Imagers To War-torn Ukraine

Nearly a week after Lithuania's Defense Ministry announced the transfer of 20 M113 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, it has again announced additional military equipment support including, anti-drone and thermal imaging equipment. The major development came after Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvidas Anushauskas held a high-level meeting with the first deputy speaker of Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Korniyenko, to discuss Vilnius's further support to the war-ravaged country. As per the announcement, the next shipment will include anti-drone and thermal imaging equipment, and a Bayraktar drone.

In the nearest future 🇱🇹 will deliver ❗️NOT ONLY already promised armored vehicles, trucks and SUVs to 🇺🇦 but ❗️ALSO a new shipment of anti-drones and thermal imagers ✊! And of course the BAYRAKTAR, which will be bought with money gathered by 🇱🇹 people and others, who helped 🇱🇹!

"In the near future, we will hand over armoured vehicles, trucks and SUVs to Ukraine. A decision on the shipment of anti-drones and thermal imagers will be made these days as well," said Anushauskas in a statement released on Monday. Lithuanian military support to Ukraine so far includes Stinger air defence systems, anti-tank weapons, body armour and helmets, 120 mm mortars, small arms, ammunition, thermal imagers, drones, anti-drone, and surveillance radars. In total, Lithuania's military assistance to Ukraine so far amounts to about 115 million euros, it said. Notably, ever since Russia started a war against its neighbouring country, Ukraine, Vilnius has been providing immense support to Kyiv to fight the brutal Russian aggression.

Today have met with @OlekKorn, First deputy speaker of 🇺🇦Verkhovna Rada, to discuss Lithuania's further support to 🇺🇦.

Lithuania became first EU nation to completely abandons Russian gas

Recently, it has pledged to provide 20 M113 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine. "Lithuania is making every effort to support Ukraine's statehood and independence, and has supported and will continue to support Ukraine through all possible means, including military, financial, humanitarian and all other necessary assistance, according to the statement. Notably, in April, Lituania cut itself off entirely from gas imports from Russia, apparently becoming the first of the European Union’s 27 nations to use Russian gas to break its energy dependence upon Moscow.

