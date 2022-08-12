Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a war against Ukraine, it has united the western countries to stand against Moscow and favour the war-torn ex-soviet state. Lithuania on Friday urged the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to allow it to join the lawsuit of Ukraine as a third party against Russia's "unjustified" and "unprovided" invasion of Ukraine. According to the LRT.IT report, the Justice Ministry of Lithuania stated that it will support Ukraine's positions in all international courts.

"Lithuania needs to continue to demonstrate leadership in seeking justice for Ukraine and swiftly support Ukraine's positions in all international courts," said Lithuanian Justice Minister Ewelina Dobrowolska in a statement.

Lithuania requests ECHR to join case on Russian aggression in Ukraine

Lashing out at the Russian President's decision to declare war against Kyiv, Dobrowolska stated that Russia's actions must be viewed as unprecedented mass violations of human rights. She said every loss suffered by Ukraine must be assessed.

"Russia's actions must be qualified as unprecedented mass violations of human rights." Every case of the loss of innocent lives, injury to people's health, damage to or loss of property, and damage incurred must be assessed, "she said.

The European Convention on Human Rights is actively monitoring Ukraine's June 23 request regarding Russia's gross and systematic violations of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and the freedom of its people from the grip of aggressive invaders who are relentlessly attacking Ukrainian cities and committing war crimes in Ukraine. The Justice Minister asserted that this case is likely to help Ukraine get justice as it will not only protect the rights of the Ukrainians, but will also be useful in taking any future decision to secure war victims of Russian military aggression.

Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv, allies demands ban on issuance of visas for Russians

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Ukraine along with its allies has called on Western countries to ban the issuance of visas for Russians. Recently, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, while speaking in an interview with the Washington Post, stated that Western countries should ban entry to all Russians. Also, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas called on EU countries to ban the issuance of tourist visas to Russian nationals. She said, "Visiting Europe is a privilege and not a human right." Later, the Finnish government also demanded the same and stated that travel restrictions should be imposed if a large number of Russians sought to travel to other European nations using visas issued by Finland.