Lithuanian Defence Minister Says Russia Poses A 'long-term Threat' To Vilnius' Security

At a time the repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war are being felt globally, as Kyiv continues to put forth tough resilience against the Kremlin's troops, Lithuania's Defense Minister, Arvydas Anusauskas, on Sunday, stated that Moscow poses a "long-term threat to its security" and said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine did not fundamentally change the defence policy of Lithuania. "It just proves that we are moving in the right direction," he clairified.

Anusauskas made the remark while presenting a report on the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Lithuania's defence policy at a meeting of the Defense and Security Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Sunday, May 29.

'We must not forget the lessons of history': Lithuanian Defence Minister

According to the Lithuanian Defence Minister, the global defence strategy based on national and collective defence and the involvement of all civil institutions and society is working. He spoke about the measures that would strengthen the defence of the country. Anusauskas said Lithuania has increased its defence spending and asserted that the level of combat readiness of the Lithuanian Armed Forces has also increased. He noted that Lithuania has provided assistance worth more than 100 million euros, including mainly lethal weapons.

Speaking about the ongoing war, the Lithuanian Defence Minister said, "Ukraine is delaying the Russian aggressors. But we must not forget the lessons of history. Russia is a long-term threat to our security. The upcoming NATO summit in Madrid in June will be a good opportunity to show that we are ready to change and adapt to a new reality. Russia would like us to be divided, but it is our unity that should become the strongest weapon."

NATO Parliamentary Assembly

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly meeting was held on Sunday in Vilnius. Its Spring Session was scheduled to take place in Kyiv but was urgently rescheduled to Vilnius due to Russia's war against Ukraine. The last spring session of the NATO PA was held in Lithuania in 2014. Earlier, the NATO PA session was also organised in Lithuania in 2001.

Speaking about the meet, Anusauskas asserted that he sent a clear message to Russia that NATO's borders "are and will be defended."

Today I had a chance to speak at #NATOPA Defence and Security committee in Vilnius. We all would be happier if it was held in Kyiv 🇺🇦. However, during my speech I sent a clear message to Russia - NATO’s borders ARE and WILL BE defended. pic.twitter.com/6mJtHjVFzt — Arvydas Anušauskas (@a_anusauskas) May 29, 2022

(Image: AP)