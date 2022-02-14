As tensions between Ukraine and Russia have spiked in the last few weeks, Kyiv Special Training forces continue to train their troops for deployment to its break-away territory of Luhansk. According to a spokesperson of the Luhansk People's Republic, on Sunday, Ukraine actively deployed drones at the line of contact in Donbas. In addition, Kyiv has also increased aerial reconnaissance using drones in areas across Sizoye and Bolotnoye settlements, violating the Minsk Agreement.

It is to mention that members of Ukraine's Special Forces unit, which is part of Ukraine's National Guard, conducted military training for Mariupol residents on Sunday to teach them self-defence in case of an attack from Russia.

"As we have reported earlier, units or the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are being prepared for combat as a tactical airborne assault force to be deployed to the rear areas of the republic," Luhansk People's Republic spokesperson said on Sunday, as quoted by Sputnik.

The spokesman also warned that Kyiv has planned to use warplanes in the event of an offensive in the Donbas region. Meanwhile, the adjacent break-away territory of Ukraine, Donetsk, reported that 1,50,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been massed at the eastern borders of Ukraine at the line of contact. This comes after Rodion Miroshnik, an ambassador for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in Ukraine's Donbas region, touted that the withdrawal of European Union (EU), UK and US representatives from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) under Ukraine's Special Monitoring Mission would lead to wide-ranging provocative activities from Kyiv. Donetsk seconded Miroshnik's stance, saying that the departure would mean Ukraine's involvement in West-backed aggression.

"The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, under the cover of an exercise, has begun the transfer units of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade from the Kharkiv region to the (conflict zone)," Donetsk militia spokesperson Eduard Basurin said while addressing the national media on Friday, as quoted by Sputnik.

It is to mention that the standoff between Kyiv and the break-away provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk has continued since 2014. The crisis was supposed to be kept under control by the Minsk Agreement formulated by the negotiations of the Normandy Group, including France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine, in 2015. The deal was designed to find a political solution, however, sporadic clashes continued, with Moscow accusing Kyiv of defying agreement norms.

Ukraine-Russia crisis

The developments come in the wake of escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the West accusing Russia of troop build-up near the Ukrainian border, in an alleged preparation of invading Kyiv. With an initial deployment of 70,000 troops in October, Moscow has gradually increased the concentration to nearly 1,50,000, sparking speculations of potential attack. However, the Kremlin has denied all claims, repeatedly stating that it has "no intention" to invade the ex-Soviet nation. At the same time, it has raised concerns over NATO's military expansion near Russian borders, dubbing it a threat to national security.

(Image: AP)