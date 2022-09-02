Lukashenko Claims Conflict 'brewing' Between Ukrainian Military & Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Amid the ongoing war in the eastern Europe, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that there is a conflict “mounting” between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s armed forces. He said that the conflict between Zelenskyy and the military is expected to reach its peak in the near future, TASS reported. Lukashenko made the remarks during an open discussion on Thursday.

Alexander Lukashenko has said that only Ukrainian army personnel can say, “We must reach an agreement otherwise Ukraine could be wiped off the face of the earth,” as per the TASS report. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko underscored that everything in war-torn Ukraine depends on its forces and “not on the president.” Furthermore, Lukashenko emphasised that the Ukrainian troops are “getting slaughtered” and “see no prospects” and cited the situation in Ukraine’s west. He claimed that “Poles are rubbing their hands” and have started “carving up” Ukraine’s territory and further added, “the peak is expected very soon.” According to Lukashenko, people in Ukraine must speak as their President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “has nothing to say.” The statement of the Belarusian President comes as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has surpassed 180 days. Notably, Ukraine's armed forces have claimed that Russia has lost 48,700 troops since the onset of the military conflict.

Lukashenko blames West for creating tensions between Russia, Belarus & Ukraine

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused the West of creating hostilities between Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, Belta reported. He said that the “so-called Western partners” have set three “brotherly nations” - Belarus, Russia and Ukraine “at odds with each other.” He made the remarks during an open lesson “Historical memory - the road to the future” on 1 September.

Lukashenko suggested that Ukraine has forgotten the actions of Poland in Volyn, which Poles consider their own eastern territory, as per the Belta news report. He stressed that the Polish government is capitalizing on refugees and enhancing its power in Europe. According to Lukashenko, Ukraine is being “robbed” of black soil, grain and other resources. He claimed that these resources of Ukraine are being taken to Europe. It is pertinent to note here that the US and its allies have imposed sanctions against Belarus and Russia ever since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine.

Image: AP