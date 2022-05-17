Lukashenko Warns NATO, Says Acting On Principle 'whoever Is Not With Us Is Against Us'

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate unabated, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko claimed that the "North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is aggressively building up military muscles" and acting on the principle "whoever is not with us is against us." Speaking at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Moscow, Lukashenko stated that NATO is aggressively carrying out a demonstration of its weapons near the country's western frontiers and that the alliance is also bringing formerly neutral countries into its fold. His statement came after countries like Finland and Sweden officially announced their decisions to join the intergovernmental military alliance.

The Belarusian President further stated that the collective West does not want to accept the departure of the unipolar system of the world order, and is waging a vicious struggle to maintain its positions. "Our meeting is taking place at a difficult time, a time of re-division of the world. The unipolar system of the world order is irretrievably a thing of the past but the collective West is waging a fierce struggle to maintain its positions," Lukashenko stated, as per the Ria Novosti news agency.

Meanwhile, speaking at the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that a whole series of joint CSTO military exercises are planned for autumn. Notably, CSTO member countries include Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

'It's necessary to equip collective forces of CSTO with modern weapons & equipment': Putin

The Russian President further noted that it is necessary to equip the collective forces of the CSTO with modern weapons and equipment, increase the operational compatibility of military contingents, and improve the coherence of joint actions of military structures and special services. "A whole series of joint exercises of our organization in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are planned for this autumn. I am sure that these events will serve to increase the combat readiness and level of coordination of the military structures of our states and the overall peacekeeping potential of the CSTO," Putin added.

Several countries imposed sanctions against Russia & its ally Belarus

It is pertinent to mention that several countries have imposed sanctions against Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine. In addition, numerous sanctions have also been imposed on Belarus for supporting Russia amid the ongoing war. Meanwhile, Belarus's Chief of the General Staff, Viktor Gulevich, said that the Armed Forces of the nation would send special operations troops to the Ukrainian border since "the United States and its allies" continue to enhance their military presence at state frontiers.

(Image: AP)