Luxembourg's PM Xavier Bettel Arrives In Kyiv To Show 'solidarity' With Ukrainian People

On June 21, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel arrived in Ukrainian capital to express his country's solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Luxembourg's PM, Bettel tweeted, "Arrived in Kyiv. Showing Luxembourg’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Because as long as Russia’s war lasts, Luxembourg will #standwithUkraine."

According to previous reports, Luxembourg had already frozen approximately EUR 4 billion in Russian assets as a result of EU sanctions against Russia. On June 2, Luxembourg's PM announced his intention to visit Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended an invitation during his speech in parliament.

On June 2, Zelenskyy addressed members of parliament and the cabinet via livestream, urging Luxembourg to maintain its support and assist in the implementation of stronger sanctions against Russia. During his speech, he also invited Bettel and House Speaker Fernand Etgen, the Chamber of Deputies' president, to visit Kyiv.

Macron, Scholz and Draghi visited Kyiv earlier this month

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi flew to Kyiv together, representing the EU's three largest economies. President Klaus Iohannis of Romania, which borders Ukraine and has been a major refugee destination, also visited Kyiv this month.

At a press conference, he stated that Romania is supporting the flow of Ukrainian commodities, particularly grain.Several other European leaders have already travelled to Ukraine to express their solidarity, even when the conflict was closer to the capital than it is now.

Ukrainians are hoping that the arrival of European leaders will pave the door for large additional armament supply. European allies have delivered more potent weapons and rallied alongside Ukraine than many expected, approving unprecedented levels of penalties against Russia that are also putting a strain on Europe's economy.

Ukrainians think more is needed as Russia continues its attack in the Donbass, gradually but steadily gaining ground on outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian forces. The battle has raised pressure on EU states to expedite Ukraine's candidacy. However, the process is still anticipated to take years, and EU states are divided on how fast and thoroughly to welcome new members.

