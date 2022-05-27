Macron & Erdogan Discuss Alternatives To Export Ukraine's Crops As Russia Blocks Key Ports

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday held a conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan wherein both the leaders discussed the possible routes for transferring the Ukrainian grains as Russia has blockaded the ports of the war-torn country since the invasion. Elysee Palace stated that the two leaders talked about the importance of allowing Ukrainian grains to be exported as they are vital to the food security of many countries. It further noted that they reviewed several alternatives for shipping crops outside Ukraine, which they discovered in collaboration with the UN and promised to keep in touch in order to find a steadfast solution.

Ankara is in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to constitute a corridor for grain exports from Ukraine via Turkey, according to media reports. In his discussion with Macron, Erdogan stated that Turkey wants fast peace between Russia and Ukraine. He also informed his French counterpart that Ankara will continue to push communication and diplomacy in this regard.

Ukrainian ports were shut down, trapping almost 20 million tons of grain

Ever since the onset of the invasion of Ukraine in February, the country's ports on the Black Sea were shut down, trapping almost 20 million tons of grain. On Wednesday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko suggested that in exchange for the removal of some Western sanctions, Kremlin will establish a passage for food carriers.

However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned against falling to Russia's blackmail over a "corridor" for Ukrainian crop shipping across the Black Sea in exchange for the easing of sanctions. He said that they must refute Russia's offer to crop shipping in exchange for lifting sanctions, claiming that the Russian Federation is responsible for the global food crisis. The US has also rejected Russia's offer, stating that they will not lift sanctions and that they have heard empty promises from Russia before.

Macron and Erdogan also talked about Finland and Sweden's NATO membership

Macron and Erdogan also talked about Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, which Ankara opposes. Erdogan reminded Macron that Sweden and Finland are linked to the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot which goes against the NATO alliance's ethos. The PKK has maintained an insurgency against Turkey since 1984 and has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Image: AP