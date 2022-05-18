Macron Tells Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Application For EU Membership Will Be Examined In June

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday pledged more weapons to Ukraine as the barbaric Russian war in the ex-Soviet nation entered day 84. Speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a phone call, Macron reaffirmed Paris' determination to respond to the needs requested by Kyiv- particularly defence pieces of equipment, humanitarian aid, economic and financial support, fuel, and support for justice. The French President told his Ukrainian counterpart that he would intensify weapons delivery "in the coming days," Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Macron also informed that Ukraine's application for European Union membership will be examined and discussed at the meeting in June. He stressed the idea of a new "political community" outside the EU to make it easier to integrate Ukraine, the statement added.

As tweeted by Zelenskyy, the leaders had a "long and meaningful" conversation over the current situation in Ukraine. Apart from discussing about the "course of hostilities, rescue operations of wounded military soldiers from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, and the vision of the prospects of the negotiation process," Zelenskyy raised the issue of fuel supply to Ukraine in a call with Macron.

Macron discusses security guarantees with Zelenskyy

Through a Twitter post, Macron highlighted that he discussed the potential security guarantees Paris was willing to offer Ukraine "within the framework of an international agreement to ensure respect for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The telephonic conversation is the second since French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected to Elysee Palace. Under his leadership, France has delivered over 800 tonnes of humanitarian assistance since the war began in Ukraine on February 24. Last week, France delivered 13 vehicles for emergency services to Ukraine. For lethal weapons, Paris has delivered cutting-edge Caesar cannons to Ukraine.

Earlier in late April, Macron had extended his solidarity with the people of Ukraine, further announcing weapons supply to Kyiv. He had also expressed concern over the massive airstrikes, particularly condemning the attacks on Kyiv during the visit of United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres and the Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. On May 9, speaking to reporters on Europe Day, Macron stressed that Europe must learn from its “past mistakes” and must ensure that neither Moscow nor Kyiv should be humiliated when the war is over. He also highlighted the necessity to “negotiate with each other.” Macron said, “We will have to do this with Ukraine and Russia around the table. The end of the discussion and the negotiation will be set by Ukraine and Russia. But it will not be done in denial, nor in exclusion of each other, nor even in humiliation.”

(Image: AP)