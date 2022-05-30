Mariupol: Civilian Death Toll In Region May Be Higher Than Estimated 22K, Says Official

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify with Kremlin troops continuously fighting with and attacking the Ukrainian forces, reports have emerged that the real civilian death toll in the occupied city of Mariupol could possibly be higher than the previously-estimated 22,000 people. Taking to Telegram, local authorities reported that the Russians have already buried 16,000 people in mass graves and communal workers have buried another 5,000 as of mid-March.

The report stated that within a month, 25 new trench sectors appeared at the Old Crimean Cemetery, and the bodies were placed in several layers and then "masked" with plates as individual burials. In total, since mid-April, the occupiers have buried at least 16,000 Mariupol residents in mass graves near the villages of Stary Krym, Mangush, and Vynohradne.

The report further stated that thousands of bodies still remain under rubble, in natural cemeteries, and in temporary mortuaries. "We estimated the number of dead Mariupol residents at 22,000. But more and more facts show that the consequences of racist crime are much worse. This needs special attention from the world community, as well as the terrible situation of the local population in the occupation," said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

Powerful explosion hits Ukraine's Melitopol

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that a powerful explosion was recorded in Melitopol, Ukraine, on Monday, May 30, morning. According to local media reports cited by Nexta, the massive explosion trembled the houses of the residents situated in Melitopol. The residents living in the area of the streets of Heroes of Ukraine, Petro Doroshenko, and Bohdan Khmelnitsky reported that an explosion occurred in the area of the shopping centre Kvartal, where the high-rise building of the pseudo-governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, is located.

Russia-Ukraine war

Ever since Kremlin leader Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hostilities between both nations have led to several thousand deaths and massive destruction in the war-torn nation. According to the latest report, the situation in Ukraine's Donetsk region has worsened, as the Russians have been plummetting the city with arms, including tanks, artillery, mortars, and MLRS "Grad" rockets, said the regional military administration for Donetsk. As many as 24 buildings have been destroyed, including 20 residential buildings, an electric substation, and a shopping mall, reported CNN.

Image: AP