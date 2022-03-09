Following Moscow's invasion of Kyiv, four major American corporations, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Starbucks have announced plans to suspend their operations in Russia. The American multinational fast-food corporation McDonald's confirmed in a statement on March 8 that it will temporarily suspend its 850 outlets in Russia and halt all its operations. The fast-food giant has also stated that it will continue to pay the wages of the 62,000 Russian workers who will be affected as a result of the shutdown.

As per the official statement from CEO Chris Kempczinski to McDonald’s employees and franchisees, “The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace.” The CEO asserted that their number one priority will always be their employees.

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, staff in Ukraine has received urgent financial assistance from the company. Apart from the Russian employees, the firm said it is paying full wages to their Ukrainian employees and has provided $5 million to its Employee Assistance Fund.

Major American corporations suspend operation in Russia

Meanwhile, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson stated that the coffee company will cease its operations in Russia in a letter to its partners. The American multinational chain of coffeehouses has decided to halt operations at its 130 locations that are owned and run by licenced partners, according to Johnson. Starbucks has also condemned Russia's war on Ukraine.

In addition to this, the multinational beverage corporation Coca-Cola announced to cease its operations in Russia. In a short statement, the soft drink titan stated, “Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine." As events unfold, the company said it will continue to monitor and analyse the situation.

PepsiCo, a multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation, that has been operating in Russia for over 60 years, said it is suspending sales of Pepsi-Cola as well as of its other global beverage brands such as 7Up and Mirinda, due to "horrific events occurring in Ukraine." In Russia, it will also halt capital investments and advertising. However, milk, baby formula, and baby food will continue to be sold throughout the nation, according to the business.

PepsiCo mentioned that their first concern is the safety and security of their Ukrainian colleagues. The firm has also halted activities in Ukraine to allow their colleagues to seek safety for themselves as well as for their families.

As per the official statement, PepsiCo continued to help Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries with supplies on the ground. To satisfy the increased demand, the company has contributed food, milk, as well as refrigerators to relief agencies. Moreover, it is giving $4 million to the Polish Red Cross, World Vision in Romania, the World Food Program, World Central Kitchen, and Save the Children. Through their Gift Matching Campaign, the firm has pledged to match up to $1 million raised by PepsiCo workers.

