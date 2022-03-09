Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war: McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Pepsico & Starbucks Halt Operations In Russia To Condemn Invasion

Four major American firms, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, as well as Starbucks have announced on Tuesday that they are halting their operations in the nation

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
McDonald's

Image: AP/ Unsplash


Following Moscow's invasion of Kyiv, four major American corporations, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Starbucks have announced plans to suspend their operations in Russia. The American multinational fast-food corporation McDonald's confirmed in a statement on March 8 that it will temporarily suspend its 850 outlets in Russia and halt all its operations. The fast-food giant has also stated that it will continue to pay the wages of the 62,000 Russian workers who will be affected as a result of the shutdown. 

As per the official statement from CEO Chris Kempczinski to McDonald’s employees and franchisees, “The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace.” The CEO asserted that their number one priority will always be their employees. 

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, staff in Ukraine has received urgent financial assistance from the company. Apart from the Russian employees, the firm said it is paying full wages to their Ukrainian employees and has provided $5 million to its  Employee Assistance Fund.   

Major American corporations suspend operation in Russia

Meanwhile, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson stated that the coffee company will cease its operations in Russia in a letter to its partners. The American multinational chain of coffeehouses has decided to halt operations at its 130 locations that are owned and run by licenced partners, according to Johnson. Starbucks has also condemned Russia's war on Ukraine. 

READ | Zelenskyy urges UK to recognise Russia as terrorist state, asserts 'missile defence vital'

In addition to this, the multinational beverage corporation Coca-Cola announced to cease its operations in Russia. In a short statement, the soft drink titan stated, “Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine." As events unfold, the company said it will continue to monitor and analyse the situation.  

READ | PM Modi speaks to Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte; discusses Russia-Ukraine conflict

PepsiCo, a multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation, that has been operating in Russia for over 60 years, said it is suspending sales of Pepsi-Cola as well as of its other global beverage brands such as 7Up and Mirinda, due to "horrific events occurring in Ukraine."  In Russia, it will also halt capital investments and advertising. However, milk, baby formula, and baby food will continue to be sold throughout the nation, according to the business. 

READ | Ukraine's President Zelensky maintains a 'constant dialogue' with French President Macron

PepsiCo mentioned that their first concern is the safety and security of their Ukrainian colleagues. The firm  has also halted activities in Ukraine to allow their colleagues to seek safety for themselves as well as for their families.  

READ | 'Unfortunate' that Ukraine confirmed 'only one of 10 planned evacuation corridors': Russia

As per the official statement, PepsiCo continued to help Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries with supplies on the ground. To satisfy the increased demand, the company has contributed food, milk, as well as refrigerators to relief agencies. Moreover, it is giving $4 million to the Polish Red Cross, World Vision in Romania, the World Food Program, World Central Kitchen, and Save the Children. Through their Gift Matching Campaign, the firm has pledged to match up to $1 million raised by PepsiCo workers. 

READ | Central Bank of Russia imposes $10,000 limit on foreign cash withdrawals until September 9

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Pepsico
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND