McDonald's Outlets In Russia Rebranded As 'Vkusno & Tochka' Kickstart Operations

Russian outlets of American fast-food giant McDonald's, which withdrew operations from Russia in retaliation to Moscow's war on Ukraine in March, were reopened in the country as a new brand - 'Vkusno & tochka' - which translates to "Tasty and that's it", on June 11.

On March 14, shortly after Russia began its military offensive against Ukraine, McDonald's closed all 850 of its Russian outlets. On May 16, the company, which had a 7% share of the catering market, announced its withdrawal from Russia and sold the business to a Russian buyer, Alexander Govor, through the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Now, the old McDonald's outlets in Russia will again start accepting customers with a new logo, as it prepares to start its restaurants.

General director of the fast-food chain Oleg Paroev was excited to introduce the brand's new name, 'Vkusno & tochka'. Moreover, the fast-food chain had announced that its "continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values" as it shut operations in Russia.

The famed American brand McDonald's, got its iconic and visually identifiable Golden Arches replaced as the new owners of its Russian outlets rebranded the logo to a circle, representing a burger, and two slant orange lines that depict French fries.

"The green background of the logo symbolizes the quality of products and services that our guests are accustomed to,” a spokesperson for the company told TASS news agency. In the new logo, the three shapes together resemble the abstract letter “M” that represents the brand, the spokesperson added.

The fast-food chain, under the new brand, will have a new menu, while all employees will retain their positions.

On June 12, the updated fast-food chain opened 15 venues in Moscow and the surrounding region, including the flagship venue on Pushkinskaya Square, as per the TASS report.

(Image: @PaulGoward/@TheNorskaPaul/Twitter/AP)