McDonald's To Resume Operations Under A New Brand Name On June 12 In Moscow

McDonald's plans to launch the new brand in Russia on June 12. McDonald's intends to resume operations, retaining jobs, relationships with most suppliers, a restaurant chain, and menus, according to the source, who did not specify the name of the new brand, TASS reported. A restaurant near Moscow's Pushkinskaya metro station will be the first to open, TASS reported citing a company source.

"McDonald's will return to Russia under a new brand in June, keeping the restaurant chain and the menu, as well as jobs. More than 90% of suppliers are Russian, work with them will continue. In fact, only the name will change," agency's source explained, TASS reported.

McDonald's Corporation has announced its intention to exit the Russian market after more than 30 years of operation and has begun the process of selling its Russian business. On March 14, shortly after the start of the military operation in Ukraine, McDonald's suspended operations at all 850 of its Russian locations. On May 16, the company, which had a 7% share of the catering market, announced its withdrawal from Russia and sold the business to a Russian owner through the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Alexander Govor, a businessman, was the buyer.

Restaurants will be able to begin operations in mid-June

The chain will be rebranded, and all employees will be given seats "on comparable terms" for at least two years. Further, restaurants will be able to begin operations in mid-June. According to Oleg Paroev, the general director of McDonald's in Russia, signs with the old logo will be removed. The corporate yellow letter "M" will not be retained in the Russian brand under which McDonald's restaurants will operate.

According to him, franchisees in the Russian Federation will be offered the opportunity to work under a new brand that will be developed and introduced in the near future. As Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin clarified, the capital's authorities will support the resumption of McDonald's restaurant operations under the new brand. The Russian owner will keep the existing network of fast food restaurants, as well as the workforce, menu, and service standards.

