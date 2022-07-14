Moldova Needs Modern Weapons To Defend Itself In Case Russia Attacks: President Maia Sandu

Amid the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Moldova's President has raised the demand for modern weapons in case of an attack by Russia. While addressing a joint press conference with the embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Maia Sandu stated that Moldova is ready to provide support to war-hit Ukraine and continue humanitarian assistance against Russian aggression. However, Moldova is in need of more advanced weapons as its national army is not very well equipped, said Sandhu, Ukrinform reported.

'Need modern weapons in case of an attack by Russia': Maia Sandu

"What will we do if Russia attacks us? We don't want anyone to drag us into a war, but this is a reality we must be prepared for. All the rhetoric of the opposition is false because the EU has said that it is providing us with non-lethal equipment even though we need ammunition. We need to seriously analyse how the National Army is equipped. If we already have an army, then we cannot leave it with wooden hoes. We have to do basic things. It is wrong to keep the army without any equipment that would enable it to protect us. The only promise we have was given to us by the European Union, and it refers to non-lethal weapons," Sandu said.

Moldova was and will remain a peaceful country, Sandu asserted and said, "We want to be safe at home and we don't want anyone to attack us." She also highlighted the defence situation of the country and said, "Our defence system is in a very bad state."

"We don't need weapons to go to war with our neighbours, as Russia does. We want to be safe at home, and we don't want anyone to attack us. Although our defence system is in a very bad state, if it were not for this Russian aggression against Ukraine, we probably wouldn't be discussing the need to equip the army. But in the conditions where we see what Russia is doing in Ukraine, it would be frivolous not to think about how we can protect ourselves if such a tragedy happens to us. I really hope that it will not come to this, but it does not depend on us," Sandu said.

