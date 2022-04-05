Moldova Refutes Ukraine's Claim About Russian Troops Redeployment In Transnistria

Moldova has not increased the Russian troop's deployment in Transnistria, President Maia Sandu told journalists on Monday, refuting the claims made by the Ukrainian General Staff. The latter had alleged that the Moldovan authorities have ramped up the deployment of military units in Transnistria to prepare for a “military offensive.” Transnistrian authorities on April 4 rejected such reports, saying that the news of the mobilisation of the Russian military troops on the territory of Transnistria is not credible. “Number of Russian peacekeepers in the Transnistrian region has not increased,” Moldovan President Maia Sandu told reporters, according to TASS.

Moldova's leader further stated that Russian troops crossed the border, so reports that there are more of them do not correspond to reality. “We cannot know everything, but according to the reports we obtained, information from our partners, we do not see things in Transnistria that would indicate an alteration in the security situation," Sandu noted. Further, the Moldovan leader iterated that her country’s representatives "warned the Russian military about the illegality of the placement of the symbols "Z" and "V", which are used by Russian troops in Ukraine.” Highlighting its neutrality, Moldova also refused to join the international community in imposing sanctions against the Russian regime.

"Joining the anti-Russian sanctions could jeopardize Moldova's gas supplies without harming Russia, as Moldovan products can no longer enter the Russian market after the war started," Moldovan President Maia Sandu said in an interview with Free Europe.

Russian troops amassing in Transnistria region near Black Sea city of Odesa: Ukraine Army

The Prospect of Russia amassing troops in the separatist region of Transnistria that runs along the border with Ukraine could open another front for the attack, the Ukrainian authorities fear. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russian troops have been amassing in the Transnistria region in the southwest near the Black Sea city of Odesa and have been preparing to launch “provocations” from the border. Moldova refuted the report saying there is “no information to confirm the mobilization of troops in the Transnistrian region” and that such claims were “absolutely untrue.” All military units in the region are “in places of permanent deployment” , said Transnistria's Foreign Ministry, adding that the Armed Forces have stalled “even planned military activities” to de-escalate tensions in the region.