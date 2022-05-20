Moscow-appointed Governor Of Occupied Kherson Asserts Region To Become Part Of Russia Soon

In the latest development from the Russia Ukraine war, the Russian-appointed head of Ukraine's Kherson territory revealed that the land would soon become a part of the Russian Federation. The self-proclaimed Kherson governor, Volodymyr Saldo stated during his first meeting with the invading pro-Russian collaborators that Kherson will "soon become part" of Russia. After seizing control of the southern Ukrainian territory in early March, Russian soldiers had appointed de-facto governor Saldo in the position, The Moscow Times reported.

⚡️Self-proclaimed governor says Kherson to become part of Russia.



At a first meeting with the occupying pro-Russian collaborators in Kherson, Russian-appointed governor Volodymyr Saldo has said Kherson will “soon become part” of the Russian Federation. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 20, 2022

Saldo further wrote on the official Telegram channel for the area's Russian-appointed military-civilian government, “We are looking at the Russian Federation as to our own country because it is under the control of the (Russian) Armed Forces and later will be transformed into a federal subject. We will become the Kherson region of the Russian Federation.,” according to The Moscow Times report. In addition to this, Russian authorities have not confirmed that the annexation of the captured territories of southern Ukraine is approaching.

'Russia annexing the Kherson territory depends on local people's willingness'

Furthermore, earlier this month, Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, had clarified that whether Russia annexes the territory depends on the local people's willingness. On May 11, Dmitry Peskov told the media that inhabitants of the Kherson area must decide for themselves if the territory would become part of Russia, however, as in the case of Crimea, this issue must be carefully vetted, have a legal reason, and be legitimate, as per media reports.

According to a Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson area, the territory's government would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin for annexation. Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Russia-installed government in Kherson, told the media on May 11 that there are no plans to form a self-proclaimed "Kherson People's Republic" similar to those in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk areas. He did add, though, that plans are being made to urge Putin to annex it.

Early in the conflict, Russia's greatest notable accomplishment was taking control of Kherson, the southern Ukrainian city, and much of the surrounding territory. As per media reports, authorities in Ukraine think Russia plans to stage an independence referendum in the area, similar to the one conducted in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk territories in 2014. Moscow acknowledged the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics two days before invading embattled Ukraine, using this as an excuse to send troops to its former Soviet neighbour.

Image: AP