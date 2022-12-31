Moscow Forcing Workers In Ukraine's Occupied Territories Obtain Russian Passports: Report

Russia is making state employees in Ukraine's occupied territories take Russian passports, reported Kyiv Independent citing Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center. Employment centers under Russian Federal Labor Service will start rolling out vacancies from 2023 and recruit people all through the year. But everyone who wants a job and to enjoy social benefits will need to obtain a Russian passport, per the report.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center, in their press release, has urged people to not cooperate with Russian troops.

Russian passport forced on Ukrainians

Russia has asked employees of state-run companies, particularly doctors and utility workers, to write a form renouncing their Ukrainian citizenship if they want to continue working, said the center, reported Kyiv Independent.

Russia has been setting up employment centers in the area and the main requirement to register with the center is a Russian passport, as per the centers' press release.

"The Russian occupation leadership continues the forced passporting of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. These measures are ongoing in the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia region," said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Russia hit Kyiv with drones and missiles

Meanwhile, Russian drones and missiles hit Kiyv on December 29. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 54 missiles and 11 attack drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense. During his nightly address, the Ukrainian President thanked Air Forces servicemen and the warriors of the 96th Kyiv, 160th Odesa, and 208th Kherson for repelling another Russian attack.

"Ukraine's air defense can become "the most powerful in Europe" and can help uphold security for his country and Europe," he added.