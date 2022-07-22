Moscow-Kyiv Corridor Deal To Help Deliver 25 Million Tonnes Of Grain To World: Report

The grain corridor agreement, which will be signed in Istanbul, will enable for the delivery of at least 25 million tonnes of grain to global markets, according to a media report. Notably, it was reported earlier that a deal on a UN plan to unblock Ukrainian grain exports in the midst of the war and allow Russia to ship grain and fertilisers will be inked on July 22 in Istanbul.

"At the first stage, it is assumed that thanks to the agreement to be signed today in Istanbul, ships with food that have been blocked in Ukrainian ports will be unblocked. There are approximately 80 of them. According to our estimates, this will allow delivering to world markets in the coming weeks after the launch of this mechanism markets of about 25 million tons of grain," TASS reported quoting a source acquainted with the negotiations.

TASS media agency reported citing the source that one of the most essential components of the grain corridor agreement was security guarantees for dry cargo ships so that they could freely leave Ukrainian ports. The media agency further reported that the deal on the sale of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea does not include military escort of cargo ships, but the parties agree not to attack them.

"Safe corridors are being created from Odessa and two more Ukrainian ports," said the source, TASS reported.

Russia-Ukraine Grain Corridor Agreement

The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the signing ceremony will be presided over by him, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and representatives from Russia and Ukraine. Guterres has been working on a proposal to allow Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of grain stocks that have been trapped in Ukraine's Black Sea ports owing to the war. At least 22 million tonnes of grain are stranded in Ukraine, due to the ongoing war.

The parties met in Istanbul last week and reached a provisional agreement on the idea. According to Turkish officials, the plant would include joint controls of ships as they leave and arrive at Black Sea ports, as well as a mechanism to assure the safety of the transfer routes, AP reported.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP