As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war transcends into the 14th day, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, on Wednesday, warned that armed activities against Russian troops will be cut short with immediate effect. The development comes as Ukrainian embassies in several countries are looking for 'volunteers' to fight against Russian troops.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova took to Twitter to note that Moscow has taken cognizance of reports about Ukrainian embassies in several capitals recruiting 'volunteers' to fight against Russia. The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry's verified handle Tweeted, "We have taken note of reports about Ukrainian embassies in several capitals recruiting “volunteers” to participate in hostilities against Russia. Armed activities against Russian military personnel will be cut short immediately."

Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing war that claimed casualties on both the combating sides, was initiated on February 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in neighbouring Ukraine. As the war transcends to the second week, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Wednesday informed that combat operations are ongoing in key regions including Nizhyn, Ivanytsia, Trostyanets. The Ukrainian armed forces, meanwhile, continue to retaliate against Russian aggression in major cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and others as they continue to firmly hold the boundaries of their homeland.

The Defence Ministry also claimed that Russian troops have temporarily captured the settlements of the Chernihiv region and added that they were hiding military equipment inside residential establishments. It also claimed that Russia has lost more than 12,000 troops. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Moscow has lost 317 tanks, 1070 combat armoured vehicles, 120 units of artillery systems and 49 aircraft. The Russian armed forces have also lost 81 helicopters, 482 vehicles, 60 fuel tanks, 7 unmanned aerial vehicles.

It is pertinent to mention here that a brief ceasefire has been announced in Enerhodar in a bid to evacuate civilians. According to The Kyiv Independent, the ceasefire commenced at 9 am (Kyiv time) in order to allow inhabitants to be evacuated from Enerhodar and nearby villages to Zaporizhzhia, as well as to transfer food and medicine to civilians.

On the other hand, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the UK to recognise Russia as a 'terrorist state'. Meanwhile, the US has announced a ban on Russian energy imports, while Zelenskyy has also urged Britain to strengthen its economic sanctions against Moscow.