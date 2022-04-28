Multiple Explosions Rock Moldova's Transnistria; Russia Claims Ukraine Behind Attack

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, "mysterious" multiple explosions rocked Transnistria, an unrecognised breakaway state that is internationally recognised as part of Moldova. According to a report by the BBC, the separatist authorities blamed Ukrainian troops behind the explosions-- an accusation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted on Wednesday. As per Zelenskyy, Russian infiltrators were bombarding the region with lethal weapons, resulting in the killing of innocent civilians.

However, the Russian official expressed grave concerns over the recent explosion and said more than 1,500 Russian troops are still there in Transnistria. Also, the officials claimed that the Russian speakers in Moldova are being oppressed. Meanwhile, the Transnistria official claimed at least "infiltrators" from Ukraine attacked the security headquarter-- a claim that has not been acknowledged or denied by any Ukrainian officials.

However, while addressing the nation on Wednesday night, Zelenskyy said, "Russia wants to destabilise the situation in the region. But we understand their capabilities, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for this and are not afraid of them."

Experts concerned Russia-Ukraine war spreading to other parts of Europe

With multiple explosions in the region, experts now fear that the Russian war is now spreading to other regions of the continent.

"Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out to Transnistria, where there are also cases of oppression of the Russian-speaking population," BBC quoted top Russian general, Rustam Minnekayev, as saying.

Experts said that the statement of the top Russian general was similar to the claims they had made before initiating war in February this year. Apart from Transnistria, a series of explosions boomed near the television tower in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday.

Earlier, on April 24, Ukraine claimed of taking control of several regions of Kherson from Russian troops. In a statement released on Sunday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces Operational Command South claimed that the Ukrainian forces were able to take control of at least eight observation posts.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning.

On February 24, Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

(Image: AP)