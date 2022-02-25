Where the entire world is slamming Russian President Vladimir Putin for an unprovoked attack on Ukraine, Myanmar's military junta has come out in support of Russia's invasion stating that Russia is showing the entire world that it is a 'global force'. General Zaw Min Tun, who is a Myanmar military council spokesperson explained why the military administration supports Russian President Vladimir Putin's behaviour in an interview with VOA Burmese.

He stated that first and foremost, Russia has strived to strengthen its sovereignty and the second thing is to show the rest of the world that Russia is a global force. Myanmar's military junta has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine an appropriate response to maintain its sovereignty.

Myanmar's support to Russia comes as Russian and Burmese militaries have significant connections. Russia is one of the few countries that has defended the military junta that overthrew the civilian government on Feb. 1, 2021, and detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other high-ranking officials. Since then, the United Nations and Burmese experts have repeatedly asked for an end to arms sales to the military council, but Russia has refused.

Russia, China are being criticised for selling weapons to Myanmar

In the meanwhile, Russia and China are being chastised by an independent human rights expert working with the UN for reportedly selling weapons to Myanmar's military, which have been used against civilians since the country's military seized power last year, according to AP News. Special rapporteur Tom Andrews, who works for the United Nations Human Rights Office, has asked governments to stop selling such weapons. He also called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where China and Russia are permanent members, to debate on arms supplies to Myanmar's military, which is used against civilians.

Min Aung Hlaing, the coup commander, visited Russia in June last year, to maintain their significant connections. During his visit, the two sides committed to improving ties between them. At that time, rights activists claim that Moscow is legitimising Myanmar's military government, which took power in a February 1 coup.

Sanctions against Russia

In the meanwhile, Russia has faced severe sanctions for its action from the West. US, UK, Australia, Canada and various European countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia. However, Putin has clearly stated that if Western leaders attempted to interfere, they would suffer unimaginable consequences.

Image: AP