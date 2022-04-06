Last Updated:

NASA Astronaut Explains Russian Cosmonauts In Blue & Yellow Suits In ISS Were 'blindsided'

Three Russian astronauts in yellow & blue spacesuits were paying a tribute to their university & were not supporting Ukraine amid Russia's military aggression.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
NASA

Image: AP


Three Russian cosmonauts, who stoked controversy after boarding the International Space Station (ISS) last month in colours resembling Ukraine's national flag, were actually paying a tribute to their university and were not in support of Ukraine during Russia's military aggression, said NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei on Tuesday.

Hei said that cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov, were caught 'blindsided' after several observers assumed that their yellow and blue spacesuits were in support of Ukraine, according to CNN.

However, all three Russian cosmonauts were graduates of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which has yellow and blue in its emblem. NASA astronaut said in a press conference on April 5, "All three of them happened to be associated with the same university, and I think they were kind of blindsided by it." 

READ | NASA astronaut on returning from ISS after 355 days: 'The record won't last very long'

Hei even said that he did not try to avoid discussing the Russia-Ukraine war with his ISS crewmates.

The NASA astronaut added, "They weren't very long discussions, but I did ask them how they were feeling and sometimes asked pointed questions, but our focus was on our mission together."

Russia-Ukraine war tensions in ISS?

It is to note here that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a war on Ukraine on February 24, and the geopolitical tensions of his steps have sent echoes to the International Space Station (ISS) as well. While the US, the West and several other nations united against Russia, NASA astronaut Hei landed in Kazakhstan in a Russian Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft on March 30 after a record-breaking 355 days spent in space. He arrived with cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov.

READ | US astronaut rides back to Earth with Russian cosmonauts post record 355 days at ISS

Hei's return was highly anticipated and ended up drawing unprecedented levels of attention from across the globe. Specifically, Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin fueled more tensions by posting several fiery messages against the United States. Amid a flurry of videos, Rogozin also engaged in a Twitter spat with retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who held the record for the longest stint in space until Hei broke it.

READ | SpaceX's Crew-4 mission to ISS deferred to April 20 owing to busy schedule, informs NASA

Additionally, the Russian space agency's chief even retweeted a partially animated video that indicated threat that Russian astronauts would abandon Hei in space. Noting these actions by Rogozin, Hei said that he heard about the tweets and added, "I never perceived those tweets as anything to take seriously."

READ | Roscosmos chief refuses to cooperate with ISS, demands removal of sanctions against Russia

The NASA astronaut even said that he viewed the tweets as aimed at a "different audience" than him.

 

Image: AP

READ | UPSC IES, ISS 2022 notification to be released today, here's how to check

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: NASA, Russia crew, spacesuits
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND