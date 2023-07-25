Nations Ramp Up Weapons Manufacturing Amid Ukraine War, A Look At The Frontrunners

The war in Ukraine has transformed into a global arena for various weapons manufacturers to test their capabilities. Among them, the top five largest arms producers are under scrutiny to assess their effectiveness.

The conflict in Ukraine has presented a significant opportunity for defence contractors on both sides of the conflict. Notably, Russian enterprise KB Mashinostroyeniya, a part of the High Precision Complexes Holding of Rostec State Corporation, has substantially increased the production of its advanced 9K720 Iskanders (NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone), a mobile short-range ballistic missile system, by up to 2.5 times since 2022, reported Sputnik news.

On the American side, producers of Javelins, HIMARS, and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) are working tirelessly to ramp up production as Ukraine rapidly depletes these weapons faster than the US can manufacture them.

Similarly, European arms manufacturers are also striving to catch up with their American and Russian counterparts. However, their progress is hampered by the continent's industrial base, which is still recovering from decades of underinvestment, as reported by Western media.

Which country is the largest weapons manufacturer?

Numerous countries worldwide excel in weapons production, but the global arms market is largely dominated by five key manufacturers:

The United States Russia France China Germany

The might of the US weapons industry

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the United States (US) stands at the forefront of global arms manufacturers and exporters. Between 2018 and 2022, the US held an impressive 40% market share in international arms exports, showing an increase from 33% in the previous five years. Notably, the US supplied weaponry to a staggering 103 countries, representing over half of all nations across the world.

SIPRI data reveals that 41% of US arms exports during 2018-22 were directed to the Middle East, marking a decline from 49% in 2013-17. Middle Eastern countries remain among the top importers of US weapons, with Saudi Arabia leading at 19%, followed by Qatar at 6.7%, Kuwait at 4.8%, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 4.4%.

(US-supplied M777 howitzer shells lie on the ground to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region June 18, 2022 | Image: AP)

Asia and Oceania accounted for 32% of total US weapons exports, with Japan (8.6%), Australia (8.4%), and South Korea (6.5%) being the region's primary importers. Meanwhile, Europe received 23% of US arms exports, with major recipients being Washington's NATO partners, including the UK (4.6%), the Netherlands (4.4%), and Norway (4.2%).

In recent times, there has been a substantial surge in US weapons supplies to Ukraine, further influencing the global arms market. The top five US defence contractors benefitting significantly from the nation's weapons exports are identified as follows:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics

Northrop Grumman Corporation

These companies play a crucial role in meeting the demand for US military equipment across the world and contribute to the country's dominant position in the international arms trade.

The other side of the coin - Russia

Russia holds the second position in the global arms market, with a 16% share of total arms exports. Between 2018 and 2022, Russia supplied major arms to 47 different countries, demonstrating its significant presence in the international arms trade.

The majority of Russian arms exports, about 65%, were directed to Asia and Oceania. Among the major regional importers, India and China were at the top of the list. Middle Eastern states received 17% of Russian arms exports, while Africa received 12%.

Notably, India remained Russia's largest customer during this period.

Russian warplanes and combat helicopters have been prominent export items since 1992, comprising 40% of the country's arms exports from 2018 to 2022. This category includes advanced "4++" generation fighters like various modifications of the Su-30, versatile front-line MiG-29 aircraft, military transport helicopters like the Mi-17V-5/Mi-171Sh, transport/attack helicopters like the Mi-35M, light multipurpose helicopters like the Ka-226T, and heavy transport helicopters like the Mi-26.

(Police officers look at collected fragments of the Russian rockets, including cluster rounds, that hit Kharkiv, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 | Image: AP)

Additionally, Russia stands out as a leading supplier of capable and cost-effective lower-tech weapons. These include renowned products such as Kalashnikov assault rifles, towed artillery pieces like the D-30, self-propelled howitzers such as the 2S1 Gvozdika and 2S19 Msta, self-propelled multiple rocket launchers like the BM-27 Uragan and BM-30 Smerch, and armored personnel carriers like the BMP-3 and BTR-70.

The five largest defence contractors in Russia, based on highest total sales, are as follows:

United Aircraft Corporation (specialising in fixed-wing airplanes)

United Shipbuilding Corporation (involved in submarines, corvettes, frigates, and aircraft carriers)

Tactical Missiles Corporation (focusing on air- and naval-based missiles)

United Engine Corporation (engaged in military aviation, rocket engines, and marine gas-turbine engines)

Uralvagonzavod (manufacturing main battle tanks)

France's state of the art weapons industry

France has established itself as a prominent weapons producer and has been competing with Russia as the second-largest arms exporter worldwide, following the United States. By the end of 2022, France reportedly had more weapons on order for export than Russia, highlighting its increasing presence in the global arms market.

(Military vehicles drive down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Paris | Image: AP)

Between 2018 and 2022, France accounted for 11% of total global arms exports, marking a significant 44% increase compared to the period between 2013 and 2017. The majority of French arms exports, about 44%, were delivered to Asia and Oceania, while the Middle East received 34%. During this period, France supplied weapons to 62 countries, with the three largest recipients being India, Qatar, and Egypt, collectively receiving 55% of French weapons exports.

India emerged as France's largest military customer during this period, strengthening the ties between the two nations.

The surge in France's arms exports can be primarily attributed to the sales of Dassault Rafale fighter jets manufactured by Dassault Aviation. These fighter jets were primarily supplied to India, Qatar, and Egypt between 2018 and 2022. Another significant contributor to the rise in French weapons sales was Naval Group, a major French industrial group specialising in naval defence design, development, and construction. Naval Group provided submarines to Brazil and India, frigates to Malaysia and the UAE, and mine-sweepers to Belgium and the Netherlands.

The top defence contractors in France, instrumental in its arms production, include:

Airbus SE

Naval Group

Thales

Safran

Dassault

China enables Pakistan

China holds the fourth position in the global arms market, accounting for 5.2% of total global arms exports during the period of 2018-2022. The majority of Chinese arms exports, around 80%, were directed to countries in Asia and Oceania. China supplied weapons to 46 states during this period, and a significant portion, 54%, of those exports went to Pakistan, which has been the primary buyer of Chinese arms since 1991.

China and Pakistan have a close defence partnership and have jointly manufactured several Chinese-origin weapons systems, including the Al-Khalid tank, the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, anti-tank missiles, portable surface-to-air missiles, and missile boats.

(Two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets take off from an unspecified location to fly a patrol over the South China Sea | Image: AP)

In Southeast Asia, China's weapons deliveries mainly involve six countries: Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, and Thailand. China also sells weapons to African nations, with notable recipients being the Central African Republic, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Sudan. However, sales to Africa constitute only around 19% of Chinese exports. China's arms reach Latin America as well, with countries like Argentina, Bolivia, and Venezuela receiving either Chinese arms or private security services.

China's arms exports have seen significant advancements in recent times. For instance, in April 2022, China began delivering FK-3 medium-range, road-mobile, surface-to-air missiles to Serbia. In June 2022, Argentina expressed interest in acquiring China-made JF-17 fighter jets.

Moreover, China has emerged as the world's largest exporter of drones, with popular models like Wing Loong and the CH-4. Western observers suggest that China is positioned to dominate the low-end of the arms market in the future.

The top five defence corporations in China, playing a pivotal role in the nation's arms production, include:

China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco) - specialising in tanks, long-range suppression weapons, and air-defence systems.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) - involved in jet-fighters, trainers, military helicopters, and other airborne weapons.

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) - focusing on defence electronics.

China South Industries Group Corporation (CSGC) - engaged in light vehicles and firearms.

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation - involved in various aerospace and defence projects.

Germany: a top weapons producer amid a recession

Germany is a notable player in the global arms market, with its top five weapons manufacturers being Rheinmetall AG, Krauss-Maffai Wegman (KMW), MBDA Deutschland GmbH, Leonardo S.p.A, and Thyssenkrupp AG.

Between 2018 and 2022, Germany accounted for approximately 4.2% of the global total arms supplies, representing a 35% decrease compared to the period from 2013 to 2017. The majority of German arms exports were directed to states in the Middle East (36%), Asia and Oceania (32%), and Europe (20%). Notably, Germany's major customers include the Netherlands, the United States, the United Kingdom, as well as Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

(Two Leopard 2 tanks are seen in action at the Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 | Image: AP)

Germany's key exports in the arms market encompass infantry fighting vehicles like the Puma and Lynx, self-propelled howitzers such as the Panzerhaubitze 2000, tanks, with the Leopard 2 being a prominent model, cruise missiles like the Taurus long-range bunker-buster air-to-ground cruise missiles, and air-defence systems like the IRIS-T, a medium-range infrared homing air-to-air/ground-to-air anti-missile system, among others.

In the domain of warplanes, the German Air Force relies significantly on the Eurofighter Typhoon, a multinational multirole fighter jet manufactured by a consortium of Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo, operating under the joint holding company, Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH.

While the conflict in Ukraine has been advantageous for German defence contractors, the nation also faces certain constraints, including challenges posed by de-industrialisation, an unfolding recession, and uncertainties surrounding future energy supplies. These factors can impact the country's defence industry and its role in the global arms market.