NATO Allies Vow To Hold Russia Accountable At ICC For Ukraine War Crimes

In the face of the brutal Russia-Ukraine war, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday engaged in a teleconference with his Allies and partners to discuss the harrowing atrocities of the war in Ukraine. The leaders deliberated on the Russian aggression, including the ongoing provision of security, economic and humanitarian assistance, the White House said in a statement. The world leaders also affirmed their solidarity with Ukrainians and condemned the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" invasion.

The virtual meeting had in attendance British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President von der Leyen, European Council President Michel, President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Kishida of Japan, NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg, President Duda of Poland, President Iohannis of Romania.

This morning, I met with Allies and partners to discuss our support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. We are committed to continuing our assistance and to imposing severe economic costs on Russia — and we reaffirmed our solidarity with the Ukrainian people. pic.twitter.com/nOeUC28vsG — President Biden (@POTUS) April 19, 2022

Leaders pledge to hold Russia responsible for 'brutalities' in Ukraine at ICC

The State heads also discussed their coordinated efforts to impose severe economic costs and hold the Russian Federation accountable at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the brutalities waged in its ex-Soviet neighbour. "They committed to continued close consultation, including working with and through the G7, EU, and NATO," the White House statement added. Further, they also emphasised the importance of allies to maintain a "strong and united stand" in support of embattled Kyiv. Notably, the videoconference comes a day after Russia confirmed of beginning what it calls the "second phase" of its "special military operation" in east Ukraine of Donbass, following massive bombings in the western city of Lviv and eastern Kharkiv city.

"The leaders agreed to a common approach in supporting Ukraine as it entered the 'next phase' of war," PM Trudeau's office said in a statement.

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with @POTUS Joe Biden, PM of @JapanGov Kishida Fumio, and European leaders to discuss the war in Ukraine. Read a summary of the call: https://t.co/pzwTIAjpIT — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) April 19, 2022

Biden launches $6bn effort to protect at-risk nuclear plants

Noting the threats to the Ukrainian economy amid the all-out war, Biden's administration on Wednesday announced that it is launching a $6 billion effort to save the distressed nuclear plants, the Associated Press reported. The effort is expected to continue nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power that helps to counter climate change. The bidding process opened on Tuesday for civil nuclear credit programs in an attempt to help financially at-risk nuclear operators, the US Department of Energy told AP. Under the initiative, owners of nuclear power reactions that are at the edge of shut down can apply for funding to avoid premature closure.

