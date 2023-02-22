NATO Chief calls Russia Aggressor In 'imperial War Of Conquest' Following Putin's Speech

After Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a strong speech against the West, the NATO chief responded to Putin's speech, calling Russia the aggressor in an "imperial war of conquest." Nato’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg said he regrets Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the New Start treaty and urges Moscow to reconsider.

During a joint press conference with Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said, "It is President Putin who started this imperial war of conquest. As Putin made clear today, he’s preparing for more war. Putin must not win. It would be dangerous for our own security and the whole world," Stoltenberg added. He further noted that "I regret the decision by Russia to suspend its participation in the New Start program."

Stoltenberg also expressed concern that China may come forward to provide weaponry support to Russia that may be lethal for other nations. The EU chief also expressed concern that if China starts providing weapons to Russia, then the West's help could fall even further behind. Stoltenberg also raised the same issue with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, who assured that China would not supply weapons to any country at war.

China should mind their own business and stay away from Ukraine war, says deputy mayor of Lviv

Meanwhile, Serhiy Kiral, deputy mayor of Lviv, said that China should steer clear of getting involved in the Ukraine war. According to a CNN report, Kiral said his message to Beijing would be to continue to remain a peaceful state as it has for thousands of years. "China should stay and mind their own business and national interests and continue to promote peace and security throughout the world, at least the narrative they have been speaking out about for many years. They should be staying out of this potential support to Russia," Kiral told CNN.

He further asserted that the US and Western allies have already made clear that "any escalation by supplying lethal weapons to Russia will lead to crossing the redlines and really unpredictable consequences for the Chinese economy and the Chinese future," he added.

Image: AP