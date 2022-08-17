As the brutal war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated, North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the Kosovo Force (KFOR) is ready to intervene if the stability of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is jeopardised, CGTN Europe reported. The KFOR is a NATO-led international peacekeeping force based in Kosovo - a partially recognised state in Southeast Europe. Stoltenberg further warned that the seizure of the nuclear power plant poses significant concerns.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is under Russian control but is currently run by Ukrainians as the war between the two countries continues to escalate for more than 170 days now. The ZNPP, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, is located in southern Ukraine. Earlier in August, the NATO chief stated that Russia must not be allowed to triumph in the war it started against Ukraine. He further stated that Europe is currently witnessing the "most dangerous" situation since World War II owing to Russia's actions.

'This is the most dangerous situation in Europe since World War II': Stoltenberg

According to Stoltenberg, the alliance and its member states might need to back Ukraine with weaponry and other assistance for a "very long time" in order to prevent Russia from winning the war which it launched on February 24. "It's in our interest that this type of aggressive policy does not succeed. This is the most dangerous situation in Europe since World War II. What happens in Ukraine is terrible but it would be much worse if there was a war between Russia and NATO," Stoltenberg stated, as per Radio Liberty.

UN chief expresses concern over safety & security of ZNPP

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres also expressed his concerns over the continued shelling in the region around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Earlier on August 11, he urged the removal of all military personnel and equipment from the plant. He also appealed to avoid the further use of any additional military personnel or equipment in the region. Additionally, Guterres urged all parties involved in the events in Ukraine to use "common sense" and desist from taking any actions that would jeopardise the physical integrity, safety, or security of the nuclear power plant.

