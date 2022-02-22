NATO Chief Stoltenberg Meets Polish FM After Russia Recognises DPR & LPR's Independence

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday met with Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau to discuss the consequences of Russia's recognition of Ukraine’s separatist regions -- the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

'This is a deliberate breach of international law & the Minsk agreements, which will dramatically fuel tensions in Europe,' the NATO chief wrote on Twitter. Stoltenberg also stated that NATO always stands in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also urged Moscow to refrain from inflaming the conflict and instead pursue diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

According to Stoltenberg, all signs point to Russian President Vladimir Putin contemplating a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine. The NATO chief also raised concerns about Moscow's massive military buildup and unequivocally denied claims of a troop withdrawal on the Ukrainian border. He also stressed that NATO remains committed to a political solution to the conflict. NATO has also moved staff from Kyiv to western Ukraine and Brussels as tensions in the politically sensitive Donbass region escalated, DW News reported.

Timely meeting with MFA @RauZbigniew of our valued #NATO Ally #Poland to address the consequences of #Russia’s recognition of #Ukraine’s Donetsk/Luhansk. This is a deliberate breach of international law & the Minsk agreements, which will dramatically fuel tensions in Europe. pic.twitter.com/WMsKCZAYRj — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 22, 2022

US relocates all its diplomats in Ukraine to Poland

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States announced that it is relocating all its diplomats in Ukraine to Poland due to security concerns. This comes after Russia recognised the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions. The US State Department said in a statement that the decision was taken to ensure the protection and security of US citizens, including forces. The statement also emphasised that Washington will continue to assist the Ukrainian people and administration while coordinating diplomatic efforts.

US troops conduct military drills near Ukrainian border

The US also claimed that Russian troops have been moving closer to the border in what appears to be preparations for an invasion of Ukraine at any time. Notably, the US troops, who had recently arrived in Poland, began military drills near the Ukrainian border on Sunday, February 20. "Over the weekend, American soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army began joint exercises in southeastern Poland with troops of the 18th Mechanized Division of the Polish Army," Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Image: Twitter/@jensstoltenberg