As Russia continues its military aggression in Ukraine, the US and its allies are attempting to assist Kyiv to defend itself against the Russian invasion. US State Secretary Antony Blinken stated that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has given its approval to send fighter jets to Ukraine. In an interview with CBS News, Blinken said that "it's a green light" and that they are speaking to their Polish friends about what the US might be able to do to meet their demands if they chose to equip the Ukrainians.

The United States is negotiating a deal with Poland to send American fighters to Warsaw to replace any Soviet-era fighter jets that the NATO countries send to Ukraine. The Biden administration is evaluating the capabilities it could provide to jets to Poland, as the White House spokesperson suggests.

'NATO and G7 members working together to increase pressure on Russia'

Blinken, who was in Eastern Europe said that NATO and G7 members are working together to increase pressure on Russia, including through more sanctions that will be applied in the coming days. The US Secretary of State said that the impact of the sanctions is catastrophic and added that unfortunately, he believes that they must be prepared for this war to carry on for some time.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, told "Face the Nation" by CBS that she expects that Ukraine will get fighter jets from Poland as soon as possible and that they are working with the US and allies to ensure a consistent supply of all the ammunition, anti-tank, and planes that they need to properly defend their country. Markarova believes the international community should act faster because Russian attacks are escalating.

Blinken commends Zelensky's leadership

meanwhile, on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a Zoom call with US congressmen, urging them to equip his country with military jets and impose an energy embargo on Russia. He also warned lawmakers that this might be the last time they see him alive, according to CBS News.

Blinken commended Zelensky's leadership and said Ukrainian officials are prepared. Even if Russia's conflict in Ukraine drags on for months, the US Secretary of State said that the Ukrainians will win.

(Image: AP)