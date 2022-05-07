NATO Expects Russia-Ukraine War To Further Escalate As Victory Day Nears

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is expecting a further escalation of the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday. Speaking to German daily Welt am Sonntag, he said that the 30-member military alliance was determined to help Ukraine as long as Putin keeps the war going, “even if it takes months or years”. His remarks came as the war continued for its tenth week with fresh attacks in Ukraine's southern cities.

During his interview, he emphasized his desire to "do everything" to prevent the conflict from spreading. With Russia’s Victory Day approaching and two Scandinavian nations mulling joining NATO, the threat of Russian military offense spilling outside Ukraine has escalated. Mid-April, Russia moved a large quantity of ammunition towards its border with Finland (Muotkavaara).

NATO to discuss Ukraine crisis

This comes as NATO has decided to have a meeting to discuss the Ukraine crisis among other things. The meeting will include non-member states Ukraine, Sweden, and Finland. It was announced earlier today that NATO's top military authority will meet in person in Brussels, Belgium on 19 May 2022.

The meeting will be attended by the Allied Chiefs of Defence and will be presided over by Admiral Rob Bauer, who is the Chair of the Military Committee, NATO. They will be joined up by Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, General Tod Wolters, and Supreme Allied Commander, Transformation, General Philippe Lavigne, according to a press release shared by NATO.

Russia's so-called Special Military Operation on Ukraine entered day 63 on Saturday. Just a day before, a politician affiliated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party claimed that Russia will remain in southern Ukraine “forever”. Senior leader Andrey Turchak, who was touring the Moscow-occupied Kherson region said that both Russians and Ukrainians will live and prosper together in the southern oblast. This is the first time that any Russian leader has made an open claim about Russia’s alleged ambition to annex Ukraine. Also, it is important to note that Turchak’s party has been in majority since 2007 and has a considerable say in the Kremlin's decisions.