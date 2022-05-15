NATO Foreign Ministers Discuss Finland, Sweden's Membership Amid War In Ukraine

Finland and Sweden's decision to join North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has been supported by the members of the alliance. At the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Berlin, the ministers discussed the two Nordic country's desire to join NATO. Speaking to the media via video link NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Sweden and Finland are NATO's closest allies and that their application for membership would be "historic." He further said that their inclusion in NATO would strengthen the common security, indicating that NATO's door is open, adding that all sovereign nations have the right to choose their own course.

Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Finland and Sweden were already members of NATO in essence, but that the official membership card was needed. She continued by stating that Sweden and Finland have long been members of the European family and that they have complete support in any security decisions they make. US State Secretary Antony Blinken also discussed Finland and Sweden's decision to join NATO. He added that if Sweden or Finland decides to formally join NATO, the US will strongly support them.

Finland to apply for NATO membership

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Finnish government stated that it plans to apply for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement in Helsinki during a joint press conference. The decision is expected to be adopted by the Finnish Parliament in the next few days, according to media reports.

At the meeting, the ministers also discussed the upcoming NATO Madrid Summit, which is expected to take decisions on reinforcing the Alliance's posture, strengthening support for global partners and adopting the Alliance's next Strategic Concept, which is the blueprint for the Alliance's future adaptation to a competitive world.

Stoltenberg talks about Ukraine

Stoltenberg concluded the two-day meeting by saying that allies discussed support for Ukraine, further bolstering NATO's deterrence and defence, and the long-term ramifications of Russia's conflict with Ukraine. He said that Russian soldiers are pulling back from Kharkiv after failing to conquer Kyiv, and their Donbas onslaught has come to a halt. He also claimed that Russian President Putin wants Ukraine to be defeated, NATO to be dismantled and Europe and North America to be divided.