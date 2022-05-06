NATO Military Chiefs Of Defence To Meet On May 19; Ukraine Will Participate In Meeting

In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has decided to have a meeting to discuss the Ukraine crisis among other things. The meeting will include non-member states Ukraine, Sweden and Finland. It was announced earlier today that NATO's top military authority will meet in person in Brussels, Belgium on 19 May 2022.

The meeting will be attended by the Allied Chiefs of Defence and will be presided over by Admiral Rob Bauer, who is the Chair of the Military Committee, NATO. They will be joined up by Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, General Tod Wolters and Supreme Allied Commander, Transformation, General Philippe Lavigne, according to a press release shared by NATO.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to start Session

The NATO Military Committee in the Chiefs of Defence Session will bring together the 30 Allied Chiefs of Defense to discuss matters of strategic relevance to NATO. For the first session, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will address the geostrategic context and preparations for the Madrid Summit in June. The second session will focus on Russia's war in Ukraine, with Chiefs of Defense from NATO, Finland, Sweden, and Ukraine participating.

The press release suggests that General Wolters will lead the third session, which will focus on the execution of the Concept for Deterrence and Defense of the Euro-Atlantic Area as well as NATO's longer-term stance. Following that, General Philippe Lavigne will lead a session in which the Chiefs of Defense will discuss the NATO Warfighting Capstone Concept (NWCC). The NATO Chiefs of Defence will also meet with the officials from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea to examine regional developments in Indo-Pacific.

Russia threatens to destroy NATO vehicles if they reach Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia has blamed NATO for transporting weapons and ammunition for Ukraine's Armed Forces. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that NATO vehicles in Ukraine will be destroyed once they reach the country, according to media reports.

Shoigu stated that any NATO cargo that arrives on the territory of Ukraine with weapons for the Ukrainian military forces is considered by Russia as a lawful target for destruction.

(Image: AP)