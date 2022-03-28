NATO Not Seeking Regime Change In Russia, Assures Germany After Biden's Warsaw Tirade

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that NATO does not seek regime change in Russia. Scholz made the remarks after US President Joe Biden in Poland stated that Putin “cannot remain in power. He stated that NATO does not pursue the change of power in Russia and added, “this is not NATO’s goal," TASS reported citing ARD TV.

Olaf Scholz made the remarks while commenting on US President Joe Biden’s remarks made in Poland. Scholz stressed that both of them believe that the change of power in Russia is neither the “subject” nor the “goal” of the policy that is being followed, TASS cited ARD TV report. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asserted that their aim must be to seek “some kind of agreement between Russia and Ukraine” that brings an end to the military offensive.

US President calls Putin a 'butcher'

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “butcher” during his speech in Poland. During his visit, Biden met with Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers during at PGE Narodowy Stadium. He asserted that Putin “cannot remain in power,” according to AP. Biden warned Putin against attacking even “an inch” of the territory of a NATO nation during his four day trip to Europe.Furthermore, Biden stressed that they need to remain united not just today or tomorrow but for the decades to come. After Biden’s remark on regime change in Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to his remark saying that the US President or the people of America do not have the right to decide if Putin remains in power in Russia, as per the AP report.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is to mention here that Moscow's military offensive in Kyiv continues for 33rd consecutive day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in the latest update on Facebook has claimed that the armed forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defence operations in the East, Southeast and Northeastern directions.The ministry added that the defence operations of Ukraine armed forces continue in Topolske, Kamyanka, Dry Kamyanka. According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the armed forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 planes, 1 helicopter, 2 UAV and 2 winged missiles of Russia on Sunday, 27 March.

