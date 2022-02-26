Last Updated:

Russia invades Ukraine | NATO Secy General Vows To Protect 'every NATO Ally' As Day 2 Of Russia-Ukraine War Ends

Amid ongoing war in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on Friday, affirmed protecting and defending all its allies, including Ukraine.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
NATO

Image: AP


Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on Friday, affirmed protecting and defending all its allies, including Ukraine. Slamming Russian President Vladimir Putin for directing his troops to invade its neighbouring country, Ukraine, he appealed to Moscow to stop the "senseless war".

"Russia has shattered peace in Europe. The people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion. We deplore the tragic loss of life, enormous human suffering, and destruction. Our thoughts are with those killed, injured, and displaced," Stoltenberg said during the press conference following the extraordinary virtual summit of NATO Heads of State and Government. Further, Stoltenberg affirmed that the intergovernmental military alliance will "do what it takes" to protect every inch of NATO territory.

The NATO chief has appealed to Russia to withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and urged the Russian President to return to the negotiations table. In a staunch warning to Putin, Stoltenberg said Russia will have to pay the prices for its deeds.

"Immediately cease its assault. Withdraw all its forces from Ukraine. And turn back to the path of dialogue. And turn away from aggression. President Putin's decision to pursue his aggression against Ukraine is a terrible strategic mistake. For which Russia will pay a severe price for years to come," he said. 

World will hold Russia and Belarus accountable for their actions, says NATO chief

Apart from Russia, the current NATO chief also slammed Belarusian leaders for supporting Moscow against Ukraine. 
Stoltenberg said that the whole world will hold Russia and Belarus accountable for their actions. Russia as the "aggressor" and Belarus as the "enabler." While speaking on sanctions against Russia, he said that the NATO allies and the EU have already introduced significant sanctions and many of their partners around the globe have joined them.

"We must stand ready to do more. Even if it means we have to pay a price, Because we are in this for the long haul," he added. Further, in a scathing attack against Russian leaders, the NATO chief said neither Moscow's decision to invade Ukraine will help in ensuring more respect nor it will make Russia more "respected" in the world. He said that the senseless action will also affect the future of Russian children. 

Image: AP

First Published:
