NATO on Wednesday asserted that Kremlin bears “full responsibility” for the war with Ukraine, as the Russian authorities rejected the path of diplomacy and multifront dialogue, opting for an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine. “The world will hold Russia, as well as Belarus, accountable for their barbaric actions,” the North Atlantic Treaty Organization tweeted out of its Russian language Twitter handle. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had also asserted that despite all calls on Russia to change course and tireless efforts to seek a diplomatic solution, peace in the European continent “has been shattered,” blaming Russia unilaterally for an all-out conflict.

“This is a grave moment for the security of Europe. Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine is putting countless innocent lives at risk,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned. He further asserted that Russia is indulged in air combat and missile attacks launched by the ground forces and special forces “from multiple directions” that is targetting Ukraine’s major urban centers and even civilians. NATO accused Russia of a “litany of lies, denials, and disinformation.”

Russia’s leaders, primarily President Putin, “bears full responsibility for their reckless actions and the lives lost,” NATO said, also slamming Moscow of violation of international law. NATO accused Russia’s what it described as the act of aggression against a sovereign, independent and peaceful country Ukraine.

Russia 'cannot guarantee' no incidents with NATO over arms supply to Ukraine

“In the last weeks, Allies from North America and Europe have deployed thousands of more troops to the eastern part of the Alliance, and placed more on standby,” NATO has warned. Europe has put over 100 fighter jets at high alert, and over 120 Allied warships at sea, from the High North to the Mediterranean, citing the collective defense commitment under Article 5 against Russia that it termed as ‘ironclad.’ Russia, according to NATO, now suffers severe costs and consequences imposed by the international community. Kremlin’s aim is to re-establish its sphere of influence, but NATO will respond with a renewed resolve, the organization has said.

As NATO has rigorously ramped its munition supply to Kyiv, to counter Russian aggression while not directly involved in the war, Russia warned against arming Ukraine. Moscow's Ministry of Foreign Affairs blatantly declared that the Russian regime "cannot guarantee" that there will be no incidents with NATOas it continues the flow of armament inside the Ukrainian territory what Russia says its "doorstep."