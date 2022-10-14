The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will "shortly" provide counter-drone equipment to Ukraine, the chief of the military alliance has said. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that drone jammers will help Ukraine render Russian and Iranian-made drones. He said that the allies of the military alliance have been providing advanced systems, including artillery, air defence and armoured vehicles. He made the announcement after the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels.

The announcement of Stoltenberg comes as Ukraine has been urging its allies to supply it with more air defence systems and military equipment. The call from Ukraine comes after a Russian missile struck Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv on October 10. NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg has announced that NATO will continue to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes." In his remarks, he also welcomed the announcement of Spain to provide four HAWK launchers to Ukraine to bolster its air defence. He stated that NATO is also providing fuel, winter clothing and medical supplies as part of the military alliance's comprehensive assistance package. Stoltenberg informed that the 30-member military alliance will help Ukraine in its transition from Soviet-era to modern NATO equipment.

"We are also providing fuel, winter clothing and medical supplies as part of NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package. Under this package, NATO will shortly deliver counter-drone equipment to Ukraine. With hundreds of drone jammers, which can help render ineffective Russian and Iranian-made drones," Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg accuses Putin of 'nuclear rhetoric'

In his remarks, NATO Chief accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "nuclear rhetoric" and called it "dangerous and irresponsible." Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO is taking these threats "seriously" and continues to remain "vigilant." However, he warned that the military alliance will not get "intimidated" by statements made by Putin. He warned that the use of nuclear weapons would change the "nature of the conflict" and have "severe consequences." He further said, "Russia knows that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." His statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21, announced that he would use "all means at the disposal" to protect the territory of Russia.

NATO Chief meets Ukrainian Defence Minister

Jens Stoltenberg also spoke about Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attending the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers. He said that Reznikov informed them about the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine. Stoltenberg further said, "Ukraine is making good progress, pushing back the invading Russian forces in the East and in the South." NATO Chief also held a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Reznikov. He noted that the meeting with Reznikov comes at a "critical moment" in Russia's war against Ukraine.