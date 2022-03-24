NATO To Supply Protective Kits To Ukraine Amid Threats Over Russia Using Chemical Weapons

NATO countries will, on Thursday, provide special kits to protect Ukraine against any chemical, biological or nuclear attacks launched by Russia. The catastrophic war between both the ex-Soviet republics entered its second month on Thursday, with the French President stating that there wasn’t any peace deal in sight. Amidst fear of Moscow using banned weapons, NATO chief said that he expects allies to provide the “special kits” during the latest round of emergency meetings. It is not clear what would constitute the kits but reports suggest there might be protective suits and masks. Notably, US President Joe Biden is also expected to attend the talks scheduled for later today.

“I expect allies will agree to provide additional support” including “equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats”, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday. He also highlighted that "Any use of chemical weapons would totally change the nature of the conflict, and it would be a blatant violation of international law and have far-reaching consequences."

Stoltenberg also called on Kremlin troops to stop engaging in “nuclear sabre-rattling” and reiterated warning that Kremlin could be seeking a pretext for using chemical weapons in the all-out war. Earlier this month, UK PM Boris Johnson said that using chemical weapons by creating a Maskirovka (fake story) was straight out of Russia’s playbook. Notably, the Vladimir Putin administration has said that it would not refrain from deploying nuclear weapons in case NATO directly enters the war. The North Atlantic Organisation called it “dangerous and irresponsible.”

🔴 LIVE SOON (14:00 CET)



Press conference ahead of tomorrow's extraordinary Summit of #NATO Heads of State and Government #NATOSummit



📍 @NATO HQ, Brussels https://t.co/stSKceZyrl — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) March 23, 2022

NATO to boost presence in East Europe

This comes as NATO said that it was looking to bolster its military presence in Eastern Europe to deter Russia from invading any further member of their ranks. On Wednesday, Stoltenberg said that such a move would also help the alliance deliver weapons and aid to war-torn Ukraine. While the US-led military organisation has stopped short of sending any troops to fight the Russian invasion, it is indirectly supporting the war by supplying weaponry like Anti-aircraft missiles to Ukrainian troops.

Bogged down by unexpected Ukrainian resistance, Russian troops are now launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases. Fresh clashes emerged in Makariv region where Ukrainian troops said that they regained control of the Kyiv suburb.

(Image: AP)