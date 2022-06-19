NATO, UK Warn War In Ukraine 'could Take Years' To End As Russia Intensifies Its Assault

The Russia-Ukraine war “could take years”, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a German weekly newspaper while noting that the supply of state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would increase the chances of Kyiv conquering Donbas region away from Moscow’s forces.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Stoltenberg told Bild am Sonntag. "Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

Earlier this week, the NATO chief said that the alliance’s summit in Madrid is expected to agree on an assistance package for Ukraine which would help the war-ravaged nation to move away from Soviet-era weapons to NATO standard gear. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Ukraine pledged to prevail against Moscow as it repelled Russian assaults near a key eastern city along with several other locations.

UK PM Johnson warns of long war

UK Prime Minister Johnson, writing for The Sunday Times, issued a separate warning, and called for constant support for Ukraine. He said that foreign backers of Ukraine should hold their nerve to ensure that Kyiv has “the strategic endurance to survive and eventually prevail”. In the 1,000-word article, the British PM wrote, “Time is now the vital factor”.

“Everything will depend on whether Ukraine can strengthen its ability to defend its soil faster than Russia can renew its capacity to attack. Our task is to enlist time on Ukraine’s side.” To help Ukraine amid the war with Russia, Johnson outlined a four-point plan for “constant funding and technical help” which, according to him, should be maintained for “years to come” and potentially be elevated.

Johnson and Stoltenberg’s separate warnings to Western allies to prepare for the long haul in Ukraine came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the front lines in the southern regions of his country. Zelenskyy visited Mykolaiv and Odesa, where he declared that Ukrainians “will definitely” win against invading Russian troops.

During his visit to an Odesa hospital, while referring to the doctors' efforts in the war, Zelenskyy said, “The war is on the frontline, where our soldiers, our army are. But you are also on the frontline - saving our lives, helping wounded servicemen, helping civilians who come to you every day. We are proud that there are such doctors in our state.”

Image: AP