NATO Views Eastern Europe As 'flashpoint Of Military Ops' Based On Plans Accessed: Belarus

The Eastern Europe may turn out to be a possible theater of military operations according to the plans accessed by the Defence Ministry of Belarus, to conduct Defender-Europe 2022, a US Army-led multinational and coordinated exercise designed to build preparedness and interoperability between North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), US and partner militaries. It stitches together over 28,000 multinational forces from 26 countries to synergistically conduct operations in 30 training areas in 12 countries.

"Obviously, the North Atlantic Alliance is currently considering the East European region as the most likely theater of military action," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

US bats for more troops in Eastern Europe to fight Russian Aggression

Notably, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley in the beginning of April in a statement to the US legislators had referred to sending more troops to eastern Europe to prevent Russian aggression. Giving a testimony to the Congress, as reported by BBC, he also said that rather than remaining stationed at a particular location, it's more desirable to rotate between NATO-created facilities. The top US general asserted, "My advice would be to create permanent bases but don’t permanently station (forces), so you get the effect of permanence by rotational forces cycling through permanent bases," BBC reported.

As per a report by AP, any effort to build on the security in eastern Europe, according to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is a 'Work in progress' and will be reviewed at the NATO summit in June.

Poland supports US nukes deployment in Eastern Europe

Moreover, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski also hinting towards the importance of the eastern european region, had supported the deployment of nuclear weapons of the USA in eastern Europe. Kaczynski emphasised that it "fundamentally makes sense" to share nuclear weapons in the Eastern flank, RT cited Germany’s Die Welt report.

He also asked for 75,000 soldiers to be permanently deployed in the eastern flank of Europe sharing the border with Russia, and added that an additional 50,000 soldiers should be stationed in the Baltic states and Poland, as per the new report.

Image: AP