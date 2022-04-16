Nearly 3,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed, 10,000 Injured In War With Russia: Zelenskyy

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that 3,000 soldiers died while at least 10,000 were injured so far. Pained by the impact of the war, Zelenskky stated it's hard to say how many will survive Putin's forces.

Following Russia's withdrawal from Kyiv, more than 900 civilian bodies were discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital, most of them fatally shot, an indication that many people were "simply executed”, police said on Friday.

After Russia's Defense Ministry promised to step up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to Ukraine's alleged assaults on Russian territory, Moscow continued preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine.

As the war continued, locals in the southern port city of Mariupol reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies. According to regional Governor Oleh Sinehubo, shelling in the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed seven people, including a 7-month-old child, and wounded 34.

In the latest update, the UK's Ministry of Defence said, "Road infrastructure in conflict-affected areas of Ukraine has sustained significant damage. Russian troops have exacerbated this by destroying bridges, employing land mines, and abandoning vehicles along key routes as they withdrew from northern Ukraine".

Damage to Ukraine’s transport infrastructure now presents a significant challenge to the country as it would disrupt delivering of humanitarian aid to areas formerly besieged by Russia.

After completing its withdrawal from the capital, Kyiv, and the northern Chernihiv and Sumy axis, Russia has refocussed its energies on the Donbass axis.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(Image: AP)