Netherlands PM Rutte Addresses Ukraine Parliament, Says 'war Is About Our Common Future'

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte addressed the Ukrainian Parliament on May 12, wherein he talked about the Russian aggression in Ukraine. He stated, "this war is about our common future." Rutte further said that his primary goal is to demonstrate that the Netherlands supports Ukraine and that the Netherlands will stand by Ukraine until the country is restored to peace, freedom and democracy.

PM Rutte spoke to Ukrainian lawmakers as well as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom Rutte described as "the embodiment of the fighting spirit and courage" of the Ukrainian military forces and people. He stated that more than words can explain how much they admire Ukraine's bravery. PM Mark Rutte averred that Ukraine's resistance is like David versus Goliath and they all know who came out on top in that fight.

Liberation Day celebrations in the Netherlands were different due to Ukraine war

The Dutch PM also stated that because of the war in Ukraine, this year's Liberation Day celebrations in the Netherlands were different. He continued by stating that on May 5, Liberation Day, the flames of the liberation fires were traditionally ignited and that this year, the flames were blue and yellow, which is the colour of the Ukrainian flag. He claimed that the democratic forces in the West are more united than ever before.

PM Rutte further said that it is important that they take advantage of every chance to advance Ukraine-EU collaboration and that they collaborate on recovery and reconstruction in a way that brings Ukraine closer to the European Union. He also suggested that sanctions on Russia must be maintained until Russia's aggression ceases and Ukraine's sovereignty is restored. Talking about Russian oil imports, PM Rutte went on to say that the West must take the next major step as quickly as possible by ceasing to buy Russian oil. He said that the Netherlands is prepared to take this step alongside the allies and partners.

PM Rutte told the Ukrainian Parliament that until recently, the Netherlands has only deployed anti-tank weapons to Ukraine and armoured howitzers are on their way. The Dutch PM claimed that the Netherlands will continue to work for Ukraine's justice. Following British Prime Minister Johnson, Rutte became the second European leader to address the Ukrainian parliament.

