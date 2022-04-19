Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte Pledges More Military Aid, Heavy Weapons To Ukraine

Netherlands is prepared to dispatch more military aid that comprises heavy weaponry and armoured vehicles to Ukraine as Russian troops begin renewed assaults in the eastern Donbass region. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote on Twitter that he held telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and pledged more military assistance.

"In a call with [Zelenskyy], [Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren] and I expressed our support as Russia begins a renewed offensive,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

“The Netherlands will be sending heavier materiel to Ukraine, including armored vehicles. Along with allies, we are looking into supplying additional heavy materiel,” he went on to add.

The Dutch administration had earlier supplied 50 Panzerfaust-3 anti-tank weapons and 400 rockets, the ministry revealed in a letter. European Commission has also recently pledged €20 billion ($21.6 billion) worth aid under the German scheme to help companies impacted by the ongoing war. Notably, Ukraine had appealed to the Group of Seven (G7) and the International Monetary Fund to authorise $50 billion in financial aid to Kyiv for its soldiers to combat the Russian troops. In a paradigm shift during the course of the war, Germany had also announced that it will let the Dutch supply nearly 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy asks G7 countries to provide $50 billion in funding

Speaking at a televised address, Chief Economic Advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleg Ustenko stated that the embattled country is using "several parallel routes" to make up for the losses incurred in the wake of the two-month-long running Russian assault. He also added that Kyiv is also considering requesting a Special Drawing Rights loan from the IMF.

The President (of Ukraine) has asked G7 countries to provide $50 billion in funding for Ukraine. We are using several parallel routes at the same time," Chief Economic Advisor to Zelenskyy, Oleg Ustenko said. Zelenskyy also reiterated Kyiv's call to the West to increase weapons supply to stage a strong defence against the invading forces. In a thinly-veiled swipe at Germany, the President said that the fate of the upcoming battle in Ukraine's eastern flank depends on "those who have the weapons and ammunition we need and are holding back."