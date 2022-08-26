After the newly-appointed German Ambassador to India presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu, Dr Philipp Ackermann spoke to reporters on Friday, August 26 and weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine crisis playing in the neighbourhood. Ackermann stated that Europe was 'extremely concerned' about the unabated war, and hoped that the world could find a way out of the crisis soon.

"As you know we are extremely concerned about Europe, very nervous and very unhappy about the events that is basically playing in the neighbourhood," the German ambassador was quoted by news agency ANI.

During his meeting with the Indian President, the German Envoy also stressed that he does not see any end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in the coming future. “I would say this is the greatest crisis in Europe right now and I do hope we find a way but I am not confident how long will this continue,” Ackermann added.

He also revealed that amidst the Ukraine-Russia war, his sisters are providing shelter to Ukrainian families. Ackermann further added, “Around one million Ukrainian refugees are within the borders right now and two of my sisters are hosting Ukrainian families at their homes."

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection from Ukrainian troops.

'Happy to be in India': New German Envoy

Sharing his happiness to serve in India, the German Ambassador to India remarked, “I have been serving in India before, on another level, for me, it’s my first time as ambassador. I am very happy to be here."

He also lauded the country's 'warmth and friendliness' and said, "I have a great liking for India, my experience is that although the country has changed in 12 years, I feel the same warmth, same hospitality, same friendliness, and politeness of the Indian people and I am very much looking forward to spending the next few years here."

Philipp Ackermann is succeeding ex-German diplomat Walter J. Lindner who served as the ambassador of Germany to India from 2019-2022.

(With agency inputs; Image: ANI)