The Russian aggression in Ukraine continues after the 47th day of the conflict and as various countries are sending military assistance to Ukraine to help it fight the aggressor, New Zealand has also joined the bandwagon of global nations to send assist Ukraine. As per RNZ, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that a C-130 Hercules aircraft will be dispatched to Europe with 50 New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to assist with the delivery and distribution of donated military aid to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Ardern and Defence Minister Peeni Henare promised more support for Ukraine in the aftermath of the Russian invasion during a press conference following the weekly Cabinet meeting. Ardern said that aircraft and personnel will help distribute supplies but they will not enter Ukraine at any point. The 50 NZDF will travel to Germany, following nine intelligence personnel already stationed in the United Kingdom and Belgium.

Military support for Ukraine

Air Marshal Kevin Short, Chief of the Defence Force, said the plane would be equipped with 20 maintenance specialists in addition to the 50 people on board to guarantee it can operate wherever it is needed. It will depart on Wednesday, April 13. New Zealand's Cabinet has also agreed to donate an additional $13 million for military, legal, and human rights assistance, including $7.5 million for weapons and ammunition procurement through the United Kingdom.

Ardern also said that $4.1 million will be allocated to commercial satellite connectivity for Ukraine, which will provide near-real-time information to Ukrainian officials, allowing them to respond to Russia's tactical movements. She also said that the assistance, in all forms, is designed to boost Ukraine's efforts to oppose Russia's invasion and that New Zealand will eventually consider how it can make the most difference. Ardern has previously stated that New Zealand's support for "non-lethal" help is appreciated, but that the government has always questioned the difference between lethal and non-lethal aid because all efforts were focused on assisting the war effort.

The PM also said that they are actively listening to Ukraine and their partners to figure out how they can best assist the Ukrainian people and that as the situation has progressed, New Zealand has moved quickly to provide critical assistance. Defence Minister Henare said that New Zealand's contributions have been recognised by international partners such as the UK.

Image: AP