Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become the 2nd foreign leader to address the New Zealand parliament. The first foreign leader to address New Zealand's parliament was Australia’s Julia Gillard in the year 2011. New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern said that her nation's support for Ukraine was not determined by geography, history, or diplomatic ties. According to her, it was a simple question - “We asked ourselves the question, ‘What if it was us? What if it was us that experienced a breach of our territorial integrity? What if it was us that was the subject of such a breach of the international rules based order? Of the blatant misuse of multilateral institutions?'"

She pointed out how New Zealand has contributed $3 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross to help Ukrainians with humanitarian needs. This includes "medical supplies and equipment, power transformers and generators to cope with blackouts, and essential winter items for vulnerable families in Ukraine, like food, water and sanitation and hygiene items," said Ardern. New Zealand's PM, in her address to Zelenskyy, highlighted that her nation has provided $7.9 million to Ukrainian communities.

What is the Red Cross?

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a humanitarian organissation that provides assistance to victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence. It was founded in 1863 by Henry Dunant, a Swiss businessman and philanthropist, who was inspired to create the organization after witnessing the suffering of wounded soldiers during a battlefield. The organization's emblem, a red cross on a white background, is based on the Swiss flag and is a recognized symbol of neutrality and impartiality.

Ardern assures Zelenskyy that New Zealand is with Ukraine

She assured Zelenskyy that New Zealand will help Ukraine rebuild its infrastructure after the war ends. Ardern pointed out that New Zealand has experience in post conflict reconstruction, especially in dealing with unexploded ordnance. "We are with you as you seek peace, and we will be with you when you rebuild," she said. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that infrastructure can be rebuilt but destroyed nature can't be rebuilt. He urged New Zealand to focus on the war's ecological toll. He thanked the people of New Zealand for their contribution. Meanwhile, New Zealand's prime minister is witnessing a striking drop in her approval ratings. She was recently caught name calling her rival.