Nord Stream Gas Leak Incident Could Lead To 'major Escalation Or War', Warns Donald Trump

Ever since European authorities discovered leakages in Nord Stream pipelines that led to powerful underwater explosions, it has escalated concern among the western nations as the entire incident is being viewed as an act of sabotage. Given the same, former US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that the "sabotage" that caused damage to the gas pipelines may lead to an "escalation" or "war" reported TASS.

Taking to his Truth Social social-media site, Trump said "the situation around the gas pipelines could have more severe consequences." "Perhaps a far more important event in the longer term was the announcement that the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines out of Russia (which I brought to the world’s attention as President when I explained how crippling reliance on them could be for Germany and other parts of Europe. (Everybody laughed at the time, but they are not laughing anymore!) has been sabotaged. "This could lead to major escalation or war!" he insisted.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, it came to light that a fourth gas leak has been found on the damaged Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, reported Svenska Dagbladet, citing a Swedish coast guard official.

Nord Stream gas pipelines leakage

The first gas pipeline leak was identified along Nord Stream 2 near the Danish island of Bornholm, and later authorities found that there are two more leaks. According to Denmark’s Energy Agency, a large amount of gas had been pumped out due to the damage, as reported TASS. Nord Stream AG stated that the damage on three offshore lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system was unprecedented and that it was difficult to say when the pipelines could be repaired. Meanwhile, authorities have issued warnings for aircraft and vessels to stay at least five miles away from the site of the incident. Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President's spokesperson, said he did not rule out sabotage as a possible cause of the Nord Stream pipeline damage.

Denmark releases footage of Nord Stream 1 gas leaks bubbling up in Baltic Sea

On Wednesday, footage of a leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea close to Denmark was discovered. However, the cause of the explosion remains unknown, but seismologists claimed that it was an explosion before gas started leaking from Russia-to-Germany pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

— Forsvaret (@forsvaretdk) September 27, 2022

