North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile In Its 2nd Launch Within One Week

The Armed Forces of South Korea claimed that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards its eastern sea on Saturday. They also noted that this was North's second launch this week, implying that the country is continuing its provocative military displays, which could culminate in a nuclear test in the near future. However, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea did not immediately confirm whether the projectile was ballistic or how far it travelled. The launch comes three days after the militaries of South Korea and Japan reported the North firing a purported ballistic missile from near Pyongyang on Wednesday, May 4, the AP reported.

The latest launch also comes just three days before South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is about to take office, promising to be harsher on the North's nuclear ambitions. North Korea's missile launch on Saturday was likely the country's 15th this year. According to experts, these launches have come at an extraordinarily rapid pace that reflects brinkmanship aimed at compelling the United States to recognise the North as nuclear power and lift debilitating sanctions.

North Korea ramps up its missile tests

As per the AP report, there are also indications that the North is reopening tunnels at a nuclear testing site that was last used in 2017, possibly in preparation for a nuclear test. As part of its weapon development programme, North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests. From hypersonic to short-range, immediate, and long-range missiles, the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has mostly overseen the launch of such missiles launch.

North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear capabilities at rapid pace

During the military day parade on April 25, Kim Jong stated that Pyongyang will "continue to enhance and develop nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace." He went on to say that the weapons will be a "symbol of national power." North Korea unveiled its new submarine-launched ballistic missile in January 2021, claiming it to be the "world's most powerful weapon".It is worth mentioning here that South Korea and the US have planned to begin their regular combined air force drills next week amid North Korea's escalating missile threats. The allies are expected to commence the two-week-long "Korea Flying Training" on May 9, as per the Yonhap news agency.

Image: AP