North Korea's Kim Jong-un Visits Troops With Daughter On Army's 75th Founding Anniversary

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited troops with his daughter to mark the 75th founding anniversary of his army, reported state media on Wednesday. During his visit with his family, he lauded the limitless strength of his nuclear-armed military. The visit comes amid speculations of North Korea staging a massive military parade in the capital Pyongyang where it might present its latest hardware of growing nuclear weapons that stoke the concern of its neighbors and the United States.

(The North Korean leader can be seen with his wife Ri Sol-ju, and his daughter, along with military top officials in a photo at the feast to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army in North Korea on February 7, reported AP.)

Supreme leader Kim and his daughter

Kim also visited unspecified barracks with his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, reported North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. Later, he gave an encouraging speech to troops at the banquet and praised them for maintaining the 'world's strongest military' despite external difficulties.

This visit came after the North Korean President conducted a meeting with top military personnel and urged for an expansion of combat exercises aimed at sharpening war readiness. Further, he stated that he looks to escalate an already provocative run in weapons demonstrations in the face of deepening tensions with his neighbors and Washington.

Meanwhile, North Korea's authorities have not confirmed its plans for a military parade, which could possibly take place later Wednesday. However, commercial satellite pictures have shown weeks of apparent preparations involving huge numbers of troops and civilians for an event typically intended to glorify Kim's rule. North Korea is also facing deepening economic isolation and food shortages, showing that the costs of Kim's nuclear ambitions are piling up, as per media reports.