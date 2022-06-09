Amid the Russia-Ukraine war in Eastern Europe, the Norwegian government has provided nearly 22 'M109 155mm tracked self-propelled howitzers' to assist Ukraine in repelling Russian strikes. Apart from this, the government also donated equipment, spare parts and ammunition. Norway has also provided training to Ukrainian soldiers on how to utilise the device.

As per an official statement, the Norwegian Army has recently replaced its M109 artillery pieces with new South Korean artillery, although the M109 remains in storage. It added, "22 of these have been donated, along with gear, spare parts and ammunition. Norway has also trained Ukrainian soldiers on how to use the system. This training has taken place in Germany."

Ukraine has made an explicit request for such a weapon: Defence Minister of Norway

Furthermore, the Defence Minister of Norway, Bjørn Arild Gram stated that the Armed Forces of war-torn Ukraine rely on Western assistance and are in desperate need of weaponry and equipment in order to defend themselves against Russian strikes. He went on to say that Ukraine has made an explicit request for such a weapon. “The development in the war in Ukraine now suggests that it is necessary to also donate heavier artillery and weapons’ systems,” Gram added.

According to the Minister of Defense, this is a significant contribution that Ukraine desperately needs.

Additionally, the artillery pieces were brought in from Norway. As per the statement, for security considerations, the Norwegian government has kept the contribution a secret. It is possible that future donations will not be disclosed or commented on.

Norway decided to supply 100 anti-air missiles to Ukraine

Earlier in April, Norway had decided to supply 100 anti-air missiles to Ukraine. According to Sputnik, Norwegian Defence Minister Gram had asserted that Ukraine might receive a supply of 100 Mistral missiles from Norway. The missiles are meant to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia. According to the Norwegian Minister Of defense, the Mistral air defence system is a potent weapon that the Norwegian Navy has used and will be of tremendous use to Ukraine.

Despite the fact that Norway agreed to supply its entire Mistral missile arsenal to Ukraine, which was planned to be scrapped, the Norwegian Defence Ministry noted that while the missile will be scrapped by the Norwegian military, it is still a powerful and modern weapon that can assist Ukrainian forces in fighting the aggressor. Other nations, according to the Defence Minister, have also delivered comparable weaponry systems.

In addition to this, in April, Norway chose to pay 400 million crowns ($43.7 million) to the United Kingdom's bid to purchase weaponry for Ukraine. According to Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, 400 million Norwegian crowns would be granted to the British-led system for the procurement of weaponry and military equipment for Ukraine. He further claimed that this financial aid will give Ukraine with weaponry that the Norwegian Armed Forces do not possess.

(Image: AP)