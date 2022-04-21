Norway Supplies 100 Anti-air Missiles To Ukraine That Were Supposed To Be Scrapped

As the war continues in Ukraine on the 57th day, the European counties are adamant about helping Ukraine fight the Russian forces. Norway has decided to send 100 anti-aircraft missiles to war-torn Ukraine. Norwegian Defence Minister, Bjørn Arild Gram announced on Wednesday that Ukraine can expect a shipment of 100 Mistral missiles from Norway, as per the reports of Sputnik. The missiles are intended to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia's military campaign to demilitarize the country. Norwegian Defence Minister said that the Mistral air defence system is a powerful weapon that the Navy has utilized and will be of great service to Ukraine.

However, Norway agreed to send its entire Mistral missile arsenal to Ukraine, which was set to be scrapped, but the Norwegian Defence Ministry stated that while the missile will be phased out by the Norwegian military, it is still a modern and powerful weapon and that it can help Ukrainian forces fight the aggressor. The Defence Minister also claimed that similar weapons systems have also been supplied by other countries.

Missiles are designed to hit targets at close range

MBDA Missile Systems, a pan-European arms manufacturing company based in France, produces the Mistral missiles. The manufacturer suggests that the missiles are designed to hit targets at close range and may be fired from a variety of platforms. It can track and attack targets from up to 80 kilometres away. Navy Captain Tom Kismul stated that it is a simple system that does not require radar.

Norway has already provided Ukraine with missiles and other military hardware. 4,000 M72 anti-tank missiles, as well as various forms of protection equipment for Ukrainian forces, have been deployed, among other things, according to Sputnik. In a message to the Norwegian parliament at the end of March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested air defence weapons from Norway.

Russia-Ukraine war

On the 24th of February, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine in response to demands from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, who had been reporting increased shelling from Kyiv in recent weeks. UN refugee agency has claimed that more than 5 million Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries.

Image: AP